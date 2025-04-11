Where will Brady Cook get drafted? Projecting best fit for Missouri QB

Brady Cook spent five seasons with the Missouri Tigers. The dual-threat quarterback took over the starting quarterback job in 2022 and led the team to one of its most successful periods in recent memory.

Cook was ever present in Missouri, and he's now set to enter the 2025 NFL draft. With the draft around the corner, let's look at Cook's draft projection and a few potential landing spots.

Brady Cook's NFL Draft projection

According to NFL Draft Buzz, Brady Cook is projected to be an undrafted free agent following this year's draft. The Missouri Tigers product thrived as a starter, but that's not enough for analysts regarding this year's draft.

Cook spent the first two seasons of his collegiate football career as a backup. However, following Connor Bazelak's injury, Cook saw more time on the Gridiron. He eventually took over the full-time starter role at the start of the 2022 season.

While Cook failed to lead the Tigers to a winning record in 2022, he guided the program to consecutive bowl game victories in 2023 and 2024. His last game for the Tigers was against the Iowa Hawkeyes, in which he led the team to a 27–24 victory and won the 2024 Music City Bowl MVP Award.

Cook is a solid dual-threat quarterback. He has the clutch factor and possesses good touch on intermediate and deep balls. However, his less-than-stellar arm strength, lack of elite physical tools and penchant for throwing into clouded windows might affect his draft stock.

Brady Cook's landing spots

3. Carolina Panthers

Brady Cook has a different skill set than Carolina QB1 Bryce Young. Cook is a more potent scrambler, while Young is a chiseled pocket passer.

Dave Canales could bring in Cook as a low-risk backup for Young. Plus, his dual-threat ability could come in handy during the odd trick play or two.

2. Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers are among the few teams in the NFL that lack a true QB1 on their roster. The team let Russell Wilson and Justin Fields walk in free agency, so there's a vacancy at the starting and backup slot.

Cook could be the backup for whoever the Steelers select in the first round. His experience leading Missouri's offense would be a plus for the franchise.

1. New York Jets

The Jets could use a backup for the recently acquired Justin Fields. Cook has a similar skill set to Fields, so he could be a seamless replacement if the former Chicago and Pittsburgh QB got hurt.

The Jets could either select Cook in the later rounds or wait for him to become an undrafted free agent. Either way, he could be a shrewd addition in the coming weeks.

