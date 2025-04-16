Where will Jaylin Noel get drafted? Projecting best fit for Iowa State star

Jaylin Noel is an intriguing wide receiver prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft class. His impressive college football career with the Iowa State Cyclones showed off his speedy upside and demonstrated that he was one of the best returners in the entire country. His versatility suggests that he could be a valuable day two pick in the right system.

Jaylin Noel's NFL Draft projection

Jaylin Noel

Jaylin Noel spent his entire college football career with the Iowa State Cyclones and increased his receiving production in each season. This resulted in last year being his best overall performance with 80 receptions for 1,194 yards and eight touchdowns. He also averaged nearly 15 yards per reception, demonstrating his ability for making big plays.

What sets him apart from some of the other wide receiver prospects is his elite upside as a returner. He served this role during his collegiate career and was selected as a first-team All-Conference player in the Big 12 last year. He could provide value on special teams in the NFL, while also profiling as a slot receiver.

Noel measures in at 5'10" tall and weighs 194 pounds, while running a 4.39 seconds in the 40-yard dash at the Combine. All of this has him currently being projected as a second-round pick this year, according to NFL Draft Buzz.

Jaylin Noel's best 2025 NFL Draft landing spots

#3 - Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs have often targeted speedy receivers with big-play upside in Andy Reid's offensive system. Noel would seem to fit in well with their offensive philosophy, especially with them losing several wide receivers during the offseason. This includes DeAndre Hopkins and Justin Watson, so the pairing makes sense.

#2 - Denver Broncos

The Denver Brocnos are expected to be in the market for a wide receiever during the 2025 NFL Draft to continue building around Bo Nix. Noel can offer a contrasting style to Courtland Sutton, who is a big-bodied vertical threat on the outside. A true slot receiver would theopretically add another level to their offensive system.

#1 - Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons would be wise to improve their wide receivers as they continue their transition to Michael Penix Jr. They are particularly weak in the slot, so Jaylin Noel would be an ideal target. Their offense also lacks big-play upside in their passing game, so he can potentially help them there as well.

