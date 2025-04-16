Where will Jimmy Horn Jr. get drafted? Projecting best fit for Colorado WR

Colorado Buffaloes WR Jimmy Horn Jr. is now ready to step into the NFL after completing his senior season at college.

Horn spent time at South Florida before transferring to Colorado ahead of the 2023 season, where he played alongside future first-round picks Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter.

Over his four years in college, Horn totaled 162 receptions for 1,967 yards and 11 TDs.

In addition to playing receiver, Horn is excellent in the return game and was named First-team All-SEC as a return specialist in 2022.

Jimmy Horn Jr.'s NFL draft projection

Most are expecting Jimmy Horn Jr. to be selected in the latter rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Horn's speed is his best attribute and he has the ability to take the top off any defense, but his production dropping from 2023 to 2024 will worry some scouts. Horn saw fewer catches, yards and touchdowns versus a year prior as he competed for touches on offense with Travis Hunter.

At 5-foot-8 and 174 lbs, Horn will have to use his speed to his advantage against some of the NFL's best DBs when he enters the league. However, because of his size, he has great hands and is good at catching in traffic.

NFL Network's Lance Zierlein said:

"Horn is small but competitive and has the speed to make teams pay attention. ... He needs to prove he can uncover against a more athletic and physical brand of coverage in the league." (via NFL.com)

Jimmy Horn Jr.'s best 2025 NFL Draft landing spots

NFL: Jimmy Horn Jr. and Shedeur Sanders at the Combine

#3 - Kansas City Chiefs

After losing Mecole Hardman in free agency, the Chiefs could grab a player in a similar mould in Jimmy Horn Jr. Like Hardman, Horn wins with his speed and ability to simply glide by defenses.

Granted, the Chiefs offense isn't the same as it was when Tyreek Hill was scoring from 60+ yards every week, but Patrick Mahomes still has the ability to sling it when necessary. If anyone can get Horn producing in the NFL, it might be offensive guru Andy Reid.

The Chiefs lost a host of wide receivers in free agency, including Hardman, DeAndre Hopkins and Justin Watson. They hold three seventh-round picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, which could be used on Horn.

#2 - Miami Dolphins

Like the Chiefs, the Miami Dolphins also hold three seventh-round picks in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Miami also likes its speed-demon wide receivers, as Tua Tagovailoa has connected with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle on plenty of long touchdowns in his career.

HC Mike McDaniel loves speedy offensive weapons like Hill, Waddle and De'Von Achane, so don't be surprised if they use a late-round selection on Jimmy Horn Jr.

#1 - Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars are another team that needs another wide receiver weapon to add to their roster.

Outside of Brian Thomas Jr., the Jaguars' other wideouts haven't performed nearly as well as expected. Gabe Davis has been an expensive flop and other receivers like Dyami Brown and Parker Washington haven't proven their worth yet.

Horn could join the Jaguars and compete for starting reps right away, and with the team holding two sixth and a seventh-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, they could do worse than provide Trevor Lawrence with a speedy new weapon.

