Where will Kansas City Chiefs stay during 2024 Super Bowl? Accommodation details for Patrick Mahomes and crew

The Super Bowl matchup is set after yesterday's results from the AFC and NFC Championship games.

Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas on February 11 will feature the NFL championship game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs. The Super Bowl will take place at Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders, and will be the first ever held in the state of Nevada.

Before the game, players from both teams will be lodging about 25 miles away from each other and away from the Las Vegas Strip, according to Arash Markazi of The Messenger.

"Yes, the Super Bowl will be played in Las Vegas but the NFL wants the teams to stay away from The Strip.

The Kansas City Chiefs will stay at Westin Lake Las Vegas, and the San Francisco 49ers will be located at Hilton Lake Las Vegas. Lake Las Vegas is 25 miles off The Strip," Markazi wrote on X.

The fact that the two hotels are situated away from the strip's chaos probably has more to do with the safety of players than anything else. Remaining away from the Strip offers the Niners and the Chiefs some safety from the mayhem and chaos that Las Vegas fosters.

Additionally, during Super Bowl Week, the NFL has regulations in place prohibiting players from engaging in any form of gambling in Las Vegas.

During Super Bowl week, the Chiefs and 49ers are anticipated to make a single open presentation on Opening Night at Allegiant Stadium on February 5. During this event, players and coaches will be available for interviews with the press.

Usher to headline Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show

The Super Bowl isn't just about the game. In addition to the football game, viewers watch the Big Game for well-known musical acts and this year's performers offer additional reasons to tune in.

On February 11, Usher will perform during the Apple Music Super Bowl 58 Halftime Show in Las Vegas. The 45-year-old is well-known for being a significant player in modern R&B and mainstream music and has won eight Grammy Awards.

For the first time in his decades-long career, he will be the star of the halftime performance, which fans can watch on CBS and stream on Paramount+.

Usher has not yet disclosed the songs he will be performing at the Big Game halftime show or the identities of any special guests that fans may look forward to seeing.

A long list of famous musicians regularly appear during halftime show performances; however, that's not always the case. Rihanna did not invite guests to the halftime show last year, and the Weeknd did not invite anyone to his 2022 Super Bowl performance either.