Where will Logan Brown get drafted? Projecting best fit for Kansas OL

Logan Brown thrived at offensive tackle with the Kansas Jayhawks in the 2024 college football season. The East Kentwood High School product got a second chance to thrive in college after leaving the Wisconsin Badgers ahead of the 2023 season.

Ad

The move turned out to be a masterstroke for Brown and Kansas. He earned second-team All-Big 12 honors for his efforts before declaring for the 2025 NFL draft. With that in mind, let's look at draft projections and the best fits in the lead-up to this year's draft.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Logan Brown's draft projection

According to NFL Draft Buzz, Logan Brown is projected to be drafted in the fifth round. Brown is viewed as a Top 150 prospect and one of the better offensive tackles in the draft class.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

He is a natural athlete at 6-foot-6 and with 34¾" arms. Plus, his patience in pass protection will pique the interest of a handful of general managers. Furthermore, Browns' top-notch movement projects to translate well at the highest level.

Ad

However, there are questions regarding Brown's lack of consistency in sustaining blocks through the whistle. Also, he's occasionally guilty of letting defenders break free late in reps.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Logan Brown's landing spots

3. Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles are fresh off a Super Bowl LIX win, and they're looking to reshuffle their roster and go back-to-back. The Eagles could use some backup talent at the offensive tackle position.

Logan Brown should tick that box. Brown is a late bloomer and a future starter in the Eagles' system. Plus, he could be available as late as Day 3, giving the Eagles ample time to fill out the roster and cover more important needs.

Ad

2. Washington Commanders

Jayden Daniels is the name on everyone's lips following a truly magical rookie season in 2024. Daniels achieved a historic season in Washington largely thanks to the team's sturdy offensive line.

The Commanders can keep up the good work by selecting Logan Brown on Day 3. Brown is a low-risk, high-reward prospect. If he doesn't work, it'll be super easy to move on, but if he does, the Commanders would get one of the biggest bargains of this year's draft class.

Ad

1. Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings helped Sam Darnold enjoy a career year (and a bumper new contract) in 2024. Darnold thrived behind an exquisite offensive line and earned his first Pro Bowl invite.

The Vikings will have a new QB1 in 2025, and it's only right that they bolster their offensive ranks. Brown could be a shrewd addition due to his excellent intangibles and glaring potential to be one of the better OTs in the league.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nick Igbokwe Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.



Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories. Know More

Brandon Graham shares hilarious first impression on Jason Kelce joining Eagles