Where will Logan Brown get drafted? Projecting best fit for Kansas OL

Logan Brown thrived at offensive tackle with the Kansas Jayhawks in the 2024 college football season. The East Kentwood High School product got a second chance to thrive in college after leaving the Wisconsin Badgers ahead of the 2023 season.
The move turned out to be a masterstroke for Brown and Kansas. He earned second-team All-Big 12 honors for his efforts before declaring for the 2025 NFL draft. With that in mind, let's look at draft projections and the best fits in the lead-up to this year's draft.
Logan Brown's draft projection
According to NFL Draft Buzz, Logan Brown is projected to be drafted in the fifth round. Brown is viewed as a Top 150 prospect and one of the better offensive tackles in the draft class.
He is a natural athlete at 6-foot-6 and with 34¾" arms. Plus, his patience in pass protection will pique the interest of a handful of general managers. Furthermore, Browns' top-notch movement projects to translate well at the highest level.
However, there are questions regarding Brown's lack of consistency in sustaining blocks through the whistle. Also, he's occasionally guilty of letting defenders break free late in reps.
Logan Brown's landing spots
3. Philadelphia Eagles
The Eagles are fresh off a Super Bowl LIX win, and they're looking to reshuffle their roster and go back-to-back. The Eagles could use some backup talent at the offensive tackle position.
Logan Brown should tick that box. Brown is a late bloomer and a future starter in the Eagles' system. Plus, he could be available as late as Day 3, giving the Eagles ample time to fill out the roster and cover more important needs.
2. Washington Commanders
Jayden Daniels is the name on everyone's lips following a truly magical rookie season in 2024. Daniels achieved a historic season in Washington largely thanks to the team's sturdy offensive line.
The Commanders can keep up the good work by selecting Logan Brown on Day 3. Brown is a low-risk, high-reward prospect. If he doesn't work, it'll be super easy to move on, but if he does, the Commanders would get one of the biggest bargains of this year's draft class.
1. Minnesota Vikings
The Minnesota Vikings helped Sam Darnold enjoy a career year (and a bumper new contract) in 2024. Darnold thrived behind an exquisite offensive line and earned his first Pro Bowl invite.
The Vikings will have a new QB1 in 2025, and it's only right that they bolster their offensive ranks. Brown could be a shrewd addition due to his excellent intangibles and glaring potential to be one of the better OTs in the league.
