Where will Luther Burden III get drafted? Projecting best fits for Missouri WR

Missouri Tigers wide receiver Luther Burden III was not selected in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft on Thursday in Green Bay, Wisconsin. He will wait until at least Friday to know which team he will play for in 2025.

Along with cornerback Mike Johnson, edge rusher Mike Green and quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Burden is one of the best talents still available on Day 2.

He was projected by analysts to be a top 10 talent following a stellar 2023 season where he amassed 1,212 receiving yards and nine touchdowns. However, his output took a significant dip in 2024, as he finished with just 676 receiving yards and six touchdowns.

However, Burden is still arguably the best receiver available. He is expected to be taken early in the second round.

Best landing spots for Luther Burden III

1) New England Patriots

While the Patriots have already signed experienced wide receiver Stefon Diggs in free agency this offseason, they still have a significant need at wide receiver. New England's top priority heading into Day 2 is likely to acquire a skilled wide receiver like Luther Burden III to provide Drake Maye with an additional weapon.

If selected, Burden will give the Patriots offense, which hasn't produced a receiver with 1,000 yards in six years, an instant boost. The Missouri standout concluded his collegiate career with 192 catches and 21 touchdowns.

2) Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills will likely add more efficiency and talent around Josh Allen on offense in the second night of the draft.

The team has concentrated on bolstering the defense this offseason, and it's crucial that the offense also receives attention. If drafted, Burden, who stood out at the NFL Combine with a 40-yard sprint time of 4.41 seconds and a 10-yard split of 1.54 seconds, can add speed and productivity to Buffalo's attack.

A player with Burden's speed would give the Bills offense something extra next season.

3) LA Rams

The LA Rams are set to make their first selection at No. 46 on Friday after trading out of the first round. Given that they reportedly failed in their bid to trade up to select Tetairoa McMillan on Day 1, there is a good chance that the team will choose a wideout with its first pick in the second round.

The Rams will value Burden's dynamic playmaking skills and his status as one of the most athletic receivers available. Burden, Davante Adams and Puka Nacua together would offer LA a potent receiving trio that would be too strong for many defenses to handle.

