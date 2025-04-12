Where will Malachi Moore get drafted? Projecting best fit for Alabama DB

Alabama's Malachi Moore is one of the most underrated defensive backs in this year's draft class, according to some draft analysts.

Moore was a regular member of the Crimson Tide's secondary in his five years with the program. He led the team with eight pass deflections in 2024 and also added two interceptions, two forced fumbles and 70 tackles.

Despite being named to the first-team All-SEC for his 2024 performance, Moore is still overlooked in draft projections. He is projected to be selected in the fourth or fifth round.

Potential injury worries are one of the reasons teams might be reluctant to spend an early-round pick on Moore, as he has had some persistent injuries in his career. Notably, he missed the ReliaQuest Bowl following surgery and pulled out from the Senior Bowl due to an unidentified injury. He also suffered a head injury in 2024.

Moore did not participate in either the Alabama Pro Day or the NFL Scouting Combine as he was still recovering from surgery for a sports hernia. However, he believes that he is the top safety prospect in this year's draft class.

Moore has good reason to believe in himself, as he is good at tackling and can recognize routes well. He also tracks the ball effectively and displays aggressive hands at the catch point, with a high football IQ that lets him switch between deep safety and slot duties with ease.

However, NFL teams may see Moore as a useful depth asset in his first year, with the potential to evolve into a starter by his second or third year, depending on how well he develops.

Malachi Moore's NFL scouting report and draft projection

Malachi Moore is one of the most seasoned players in this year's draft, having appeared in more than 60 games over his five years with the Tide. All of that experience comes with maturity, which might make his adjustment to the NFL easier.

In addition to his leadership abilities from leading Alabama as captain in 2023 and 2024, Moore is a highly versatile player who was asked to fill a variety of positions in defense during his time in college. His experience playing as a safety, nickelback and cornerback should make him a desirable target for NFL coaches.

Moore's playing background, versatility and aggressiveness make him an appealing prospect for clubs seeking to add a tough and football-savvy guy to their safety room.

The 6-foot, 201-pound defensive back played in 64 games throughout his collegiate career, recording 214 total tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss, seven interceptions, 31 passes defended, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

The Dallas Cowboys and Detroit Lions are two teams that have reportedly indicated interest in choosing Moore with a mid-round pick in the 2025 draft. Other possible interested teams are the Minnesota Vikings, Arizona Cardinals and Philadelphia Eagles.

