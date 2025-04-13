Where will Nick Nash get drafted? Projecting best fit for San Jose State WR

Nick Nash is a unique prospect. The San Jose State star started as a quarterback and primarily played that role in the first three years of his college football career. However, Nash fully transitioned to wide receiver ahead of the 2023 season.

Ad

In his final two seasons, he led the program in numerous statistical categories and earned an invite to the 2025 NFL Combine.

Let's examine Nash's draft projection and a few landing spots for the multifaceted offensive weapon.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Nick Nash's NFL draft projection

According to NFL Draft Buzz, Nick Nash is projected to be drafted in the fifth round. He is considered the No. 21 wideout in his class and a potential early Day 3 pick in this year's draft.

Nash is known for his excellent football IQ, thanks to years spent as a dual-threat QB. He sees the game from a different lens, and that could potentially help him when facing NFL cornerbacks. Additionally, Nash is a smooth operator with underrated footwork and a frame that'll serve him well against smaller defensive backs.

Ad

However, he still needs to perfect some technical aspects of being a wide receiver. Any team selecting Nash needs to work with him patiently through the process.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Nick Nash's landing spots

3. New England Patriots

The New England Patriots' last great wide receiver was a QB turned WR. Julian Edelman converted to WR after spending his entire collegiate football career at QB. He ended up being Tom Brady's go-to pass catcher and won three Super Bowls with New England.

The Patriots can repeat the trick by drafting Nick Nash. He has a similar backstory to Edelman, but in his case, he played WR in college. Edelman only took up the position at the professional level and saw how it benefited both parties.

Ad

2. Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs have a WR issue. They regularly lose decent pass catchers in the offseason, and their young players struggle to remain fit for an entire campaign.

Nash could bring something unique to Andy Reid's offense. His experience playing QB in college would likely open the door to opportunities for new Chiefs' trick plays.

1. San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers have a stacked yet measured roster. They built their squad mostly through the draft and sprinkled in new free agents.

Nick Nash looks like the archetypical 49ers player. He has a chip on his shoulder, can play multiple positions and could be available at the tail end of the draft. Nash could thrive at catching passes from Brock Purdy and potentially carve out a nice niche on Kyle Shanahan's team.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nick Igbokwe Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.



Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories. Know More

Brandon Graham shares hilarious first impression on Jason Kelce joining Eagles