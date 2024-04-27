Where will Sam Hartman get drafted? Projecting best fit for Notre Dame QB

The first round of the 2024 NFL draft saw the selection of six quarterbacks. But there were no quarterbacks picked in the second or third rounds on Friday. That means Sam Hartman's last chance of getting drafted is on the third day of the 2024 NFL draft.

Hartman is likely to hear his name called on the third day based on his success in the 2023 college football season with Notre Dame and during the NFL combine.

It was anticipated that he would be selected in the late rounds, potentially in the the sixth or seventh round.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Sam Hartman's NFL Draft projection

Sam Hartman played for Wake Forest and Notre Dame in college, where he had a 36-21 record as a starter.

Be the GM of your favorite team, use our free Mock Draft Simulator with trades

The quarterback finished joint third in FBS history in touchdown passes and fifth in passing yards after overcoming several injuries that plagued his career.

Hartman will probably be selected in the sixth or seventh round of the draft as a late-round pick due to his leadership skills, output and durability.

Expand Tweet

At 24, Sam Hartman has the perfect amount of starting experience, and NFL teams may be drawn to his passing output throughout a sustained period in college. Although there are undoubtedly some positive aspects to his talent profile, his lack of arm strength severely limits his possibilities.

The New York Giants are one team that might be prepared to take a risk on Hartman. Daniel Jones is the team's current starter, and they also have Tommy DeVito and Drew Lock on the roster. Nevertheless, it might be wise to take a quarterback like Hartman late in the draft.

Also Read: Which quarterbacks are left in the 2024 NFL Draft?