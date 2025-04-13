Where will Will Johnson get drafted? Projecting best fit for Michigan CB

Will Johnson spent all three years of his college football career with the Michigan Wolverines. The star cornerback thrived at Michigan and was a key part of the national championship triumph in 2023.
Johnson was a leader in Michigan's defense, helping the team overcome numerous challenges and eventually regaining its spot at the top of collegiate football. With that in mind, let's explore Johnson's draft projection and a few landing spots.
Will Johnson's NFL draft projection
According to NFL Draft Buzz, Will Johnson is projected to be a top-10 pick in this year's draft. The versatile cornerback is widely considered the best defensive back in his class.
Johnson immediately impacted Michigan thanks to his coverage skills, elite length and top-notch football IQ. He proved to be a solid CB and a phenomenal leader during Jim Harbaugh's tenure with the Wolverines.
Johnson is great at zone coverage, has exceptional ball skills and knows how to utilize his pro-level frame. His only flaw is his occasional tendency to gamble for picks, which could be exploited at the professional level.
Will Johnson's landing spots
3. Green Bay Packers
It's increasingly likely that Jaire Alexander will be leaving the Green Bay Packers. The perennial Pro Bowler is one of the best players at his position, and the Packers could use an immediate replacement.
Johnson could be just that for Matt LaFleur's side, and he has the potential to be even better than Alexander. Hence, don't be surprised if the Packers trade up to select the Michigan favorite.
2. Miami Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins could use a running mate for future Hall of Famer Jalen Ramsey. The Dolphins' secondary was a sore spot in the 2024 season.
Hence, the franchise could opt for the best defensive back in this year's class. Johnson would be an excellent running mate for Ramsey and a stellar future replacement.
1. New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints need a new quarterback, wide receiver and defensive lineman. Their biggest need is undoubtedly at the cornerback position.
Johnson has the tools to step up and become the team's best cornerback from Day 1. His exploits in Michigan should translate well to the NFL, potentially making him a handful for opposing wide receivers in the NFC.
