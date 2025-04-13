Where will Will Johnson get drafted? Projecting best fit for Michigan CB

Will Johnson spent all three years of his college football career with the Michigan Wolverines. The star cornerback thrived at Michigan and was a key part of the national championship triumph in 2023.

Ad

Johnson was a leader in Michigan's defense, helping the team overcome numerous challenges and eventually regaining its spot at the top of collegiate football. With that in mind, let's explore Johnson's draft projection and a few landing spots.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Will Johnson's NFL draft projection

According to NFL Draft Buzz, Will Johnson is projected to be a top-10 pick in this year's draft. The versatile cornerback is widely considered the best defensive back in his class.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Johnson immediately impacted Michigan thanks to his coverage skills, elite length and top-notch football IQ. He proved to be a solid CB and a phenomenal leader during Jim Harbaugh's tenure with the Wolverines.

Ad

Johnson is great at zone coverage, has exceptional ball skills and knows how to utilize his pro-level frame. His only flaw is his occasional tendency to gamble for picks, which could be exploited at the professional level.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Will Johnson's landing spots

3. Green Bay Packers

It's increasingly likely that Jaire Alexander will be leaving the Green Bay Packers. The perennial Pro Bowler is one of the best players at his position, and the Packers could use an immediate replacement.

Johnson could be just that for Matt LaFleur's side, and he has the potential to be even better than Alexander. Hence, don't be surprised if the Packers trade up to select the Michigan favorite.

Ad

2. Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins could use a running mate for future Hall of Famer Jalen Ramsey. The Dolphins' secondary was a sore spot in the 2024 season.

Hence, the franchise could opt for the best defensive back in this year's class. Johnson would be an excellent running mate for Ramsey and a stellar future replacement.

1. New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints need a new quarterback, wide receiver and defensive lineman. Their biggest need is undoubtedly at the cornerback position.

Johnson has the tools to step up and become the team's best cornerback from Day 1. His exploits in Michigan should translate well to the NFL, potentially making him a handful for opposing wide receivers in the NFC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nick Igbokwe Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.



Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories. Know More

Brandon Graham shares hilarious first impression on Jason Kelce joining Eagles