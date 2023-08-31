Which Bears players also played for Seahawks? NFL Immaculate Grid answers for August 31 

In the newest version of the NFL Immaculate Grid, we’re focusing on a player who wore jerseys for the Chicago Bears and Seattle Seahawks.

Jimmy Graham is a former tight end who played for both teams. In his 12 years in the NFL, Graham played two seasons for the Bears and three for the Seahawks.

NFL Immaculate Grid for August 31

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Graham's journey in the NFL led him to don the uniforms of four distinct teams - the New Orleans Saints, Seattle Seahawks, Green Bay Packers, and the Chicago Bears.

🏈 NFL kickoff on Sept 7! Dive into action: Explore Schedule & Depth Chart for ultimate game-day prep!

His NFL journey started when the New Orleans Saints drafted him as the 95th overall pick in the third round of the 2010 NFL draft. His professional journey commenced with a promising start, securing a four-year contract worth $2.455 million immediately after the draft.

During his initial tenure spanning five seasons, Graham showcased his prowess with the Saints. He emerged as a focal point in their offense, featuring in 78 games with 50 starts. His statistics reflected his impact, amassing 386 receptions from 595 targets, resulting in 4,752 yards and an impressive 51 touchdowns.

This exceptional performance led to three Pro Bowl selections (2011, 2013, 2014) and a spot on the All-Pro First Team in 2013. Notably, his football acumen and skills garnered significant recognition.

Arizona Cardinals v Chicago Bears

A pivotal juncture in his career transpired in 2015 when he transitioned to the Seattle Seahawks through a trade. His three-year stint in Seattle was marked by two additional Pro Bowl nods. During this period, he contributed significantly to the Seahawks' offense, starting in 39 out of 43 games, capturing 170 receptions for 2,048 yards, and crossing the endzone on 18 occasions.

In 2018, a new chapter unfolded as Graham inked a lucrative 3-year deal worth $30 million with the Green Bay Packers. Although this partnership was relatively brief, it left an imprint. However, the Packers released him in 2020, leading to yet another transition in his career.

The subsequent destination was the Chicago Bears, with Graham joining their ranks in 2020 under a two-year contract valued at $16 million. He remained a pivotal asset for the Bears in two seasons, though the year 2022 saw him sidelined due to unfortunate circumstances.

In a surprising twist of fate, Graham's journey came full circle as he returned to his original team, the New Orleans Saints, in the current season. He embraced a one-year contract worth $1.31 million, symbolizing a reunion with his football roots.

NFL Immaculate Grid’s August 31 solutions

With the inclusion of Jimmy Graham, one part of the NFL Immaculate Grid has already been solved. Here are the complete answers for today's NFL Immaculate Grid:

NFL Immaculate Grid answers for August 31

Baltimore Ravens and Chicago Bears - Roquan Smith Baltimore Ravens and Indianapolis Colts - Tony Siragusa 3000+ passing yard season for Baltimore Ravens - Lamar Jackson Seattle Seahawks and Chicago Bears - Jimmy Graham Seattle Seahawks and Indianapolis Colts - Joey Hunt 3000+ passing yard season for Seattle Seahawks - Russell Wilson Who won Super Bowl with Chicago Bears - Jim McMahon Who won Super Bowl with Indianapolis Colts - Peyton Manning Who is a Super Bowl Champ and had 3000+ yard passing season - Patrick Mahomes

🔥Ready to find out which NFL quarterback's spirit lives within you? PLAY QUIZ NOW and IGNITE your gridiron journey! 🏆