Which Cleveland Browns quarterbacks have recorded 3000+ passing yards in a season? NFL Immaculate Grid answers for July 26

Let's take a look at a few players for the Cleveland Browns who have just achieved the 3,000 passing yard threshold as the NFL Immaculate Gridiron airs its next episode.

Baker Mayfield was the last quarterback for the Browns to reach this milestone, so it is only fitting that we start by talking about him.

When selecting quarterback Baker Mayfield with the first overall choice in the 2018 NFL Draft, the Cleveland Browns had high expectations for him. The Browns saw Mayfield's potential right away and believed he had what it takes to take over as their starting quarterback in the long run.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Former No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield reached agreement today on a one-year deal worth up to $8.5 million with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, per sources. Mayfield is now in line to be Tom Brady’s successor. pic.twitter.com/2ZldEPxHY8

In his first year, Mayfield broke the rookie quarterback record for throwing touchdowns while also helping the Browns snap a 19-game losing run. His best campaign came in 2020, the year the Browns won their first postseason game since 1994 under his leadership.

It was a difficult season for Mayfield and those around him in 2021. Nevertheless, despite battling with several ailments, Mayfield started 14 games and threw for more than 3,000 yards and 17 touchdowns.

The franchise realized after that injury-plagued season that Mayfield was not the man who could take them to a title, so they traded for new star passer Deshaun Watson and sent Baker to the Carolina Panthers.

In four straight seasons (2018–2021), Mayfield passed for 3,000+ yards. The only player in team history to achieve this mark.

Baker Mayfield is the ONLY Quarterback in Cleveland Browns Franchise history to pass for 3000+ yards in four consecutive seasons.



Cleveland Browns started playing football in 1946



Immaculate Grid for July 26: Other Cleveland Browns players to have recorded 3000+ passing yards in a season

#1 - Brian Sipe

In 1980, Brian Sipe threw for 4,132 yards and 30 touchdowns, helping the Cleveland Browns reach the playoffs for the first time in eight years. He still holds the record for throwing yards in a single season for the Browns. The outstanding quarterback also had seasons of 3,000+ yards in 1979, 1981, and 1983.

Tyler Johnson @T_johnson_TJ If he eclipses 4,000 yards passing this season Deshaun Watson would be only the second quarterback in franchise history to accomplish that milestone. Brian Sipe in 1980 was the last #Browns quarterback to reach that mark. pic.twitter.com/pAwwdwGghM

#2 - Bernie Kosar

Bernie Kosar, a star for Cleveland for nearly ten years, was the last Browns quarterback to take the team to the playoffs in multiple seasons. He had seasons with at least 3000 yards in 1986, 1987, 1989, and 1991.

#3 - Derek Anderson

From 2005 through 2009, Derek Anderson was a player with the Browns. In the 2007 season, he threw for 3,787 yards and helped the squad to a 10-6 overall record.

#4 - Paul McDonald

Between 1980 and 1985, Paul McDonald played for Cleveland. In 1984, he recorded 3,472 throwing yards, 14 touchdowns, and 23 interceptions while taking 53 sacks and going 5-11.

#5 - Brandon Weeden

At age 28, Brandon Weeden was the NFL's oldest first-round pick when the Cleveland Browns chose him as the 22nd overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft. Weeden had a total of 3,385 passing yards in the first of his two seasons with the organization.

#6 - Brian Hoyer

In 2013 and 2014, Brian Hoyer was a member of the Browns' squad. In his second season, he passed for 3,326 yards.

#7 - Tim Couch

Tim Couch ranks second among signal-callers with at least 750 career attempts for the Cleveland Browns in terms of career completion rate. He passed for 3040 yards in 2001.