The coldest New York Giants game in history was the franchise's NFC playoff clash against the Green Bay Packers on January 20, 2008. The Giants played against the highly favored Packers on a freezing -4-degree day at the Lambeau Field.

Interestingly, the New York Giants came out victorious, beating the Packers 23-20 to progress to the Super Bowl game.

Brett Favre and Eli Manning combined to throw 75 passes, while both teams only ran 50 times. The New York Giants then had two weeks to prepare for a Super Bowl date with the Bill Belichick-coached, then-undefeated New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLII. The Giants won the game, lifting their first Super Bowl in almost two decades.

The Five Coldest Games in NFL History

Here's a list of the five coldest games in the history of the National Football League

5. Los Angeles Raiders vs. Buffalo Bills || January 15, 1994

Temperature: 0 degrees

Wind Chill: -32 degrees

Venue: Orchard Park, New York

4. New York Giants vs. Green Bay Packers || January 20, 2008

Temperature: -4 degrees

Wind Chill: -24 degrees

Venue: Lambeau Field, Green Bay

3. Seattle Seahawks vs. Minnesota Vikings || January 10, 2016

Temperature: -6 degrees

Wind Chill: -25 degrees

Venue: TCF Bank Stadium, Minneapolis

2. San Diego Chargers vs. Cincinnati Bengals || January 10, 1982

Temperature: -9 degrees

Wind Chill: -59 degrees

Venue: Riverfront Stadium, Cincinnati

1. Dallas Cowboys vs. Green Bay Packers || December 31, 1967

Temperature: -13 degrees

Wind Chill: -48 degrees

Venue: Lambeau Field, Green Bay

What to expect from the New York Giants in 2023

The New York Giants stepped into the 2023 NFL season with postseason expectations. The franchise is fresh off making the 2022 playoffs on the back of inspirational performances from Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley.

However, the Giants started the season in the worst way possible, losing to the Dallas Cowboys in a comprehensive 40-0 mauling at the Cowboys stadium. Daniel Jones threw for a measly 104 yards, Barkley rushed for a paltry 51 yards, and 2022 NFL Coach of the Year Brian Daboll looked out of his depth on the sidelines. Of course, this game could be a one-off letdown and act as a huge wake-up call for the Giants.

Their next match is against the Arizona Cardinals, a team leading the Caleb Williams sweepstakes. All eyes will be on the Giants in week two as they attempt to remedy a less-than-desirable start to the 2023 NFL season and keep their postseason hopes alive.