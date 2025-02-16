The NFL Scouting Combine has been held in Indianapolis every year since 1987 and is one of the primary events that precede the NFL draft. Before the April draft, some of the top collegiate football players have the chance to participate in workouts and interviews with NFL teams at the combine.

As for this year's combine, some of college football's powerhouses are sending more players than others. Leading the way is Ohio State University with 15 representatives invited, while Georgia (14), Texas (14), and Oregon (13) complete the top four.

At the combine, prospects take part in a four-day camp and are divided up by their positions on the field. Scouts, coaches and decision-makers will then witness the players in action in order to get a closer look at the draft prospects.

Players undergo a series of challenges, so scouts can get a look at their abilities and skillsets, as well as definitive measurements, which can sometimes vary significantly from previous recordings. This is obviously a huge opportunity for players to impress and increase their draft stock.

With that in mind, here are 19 teams sending five or more players to the combine, along with the prospects representing them:

Top 19 College Football teams with the most 2025 NFL Combine invites

#1, Ohio State - 15 players

QB Will Howard

WR Emeka Egbuka

RB TreVeyon Henderson

RB Quinshon Judkins

OL Seth McLaughlin

OL Donovan Jackson

OL Josh Simmons

DL Ty Hamilton

DE J.T. Tuimoloau

DE Jack Sawyer

DL Tyleik Williams

LB Cody Simon

DB Jordan Hancock

DB Denzel Burke

DB Lathan Ransom

#2 (tied), Texas - 14 players

QB Quinn Ewers

WR Matthew Golden

WR Isaiah Bond

RB Jaydon Blue

TE Gunnar Helm

OL Kelvin Banks

OL Jake Majors

OL Hayden Conner

OL Cameron Williams

DL Alfred Collins

DL Vernon Broughton

DL Barryn Sorrell

DB Andrew Mukaba

DB Jahdae Barron

#2 (tied), Georgia - 14 players

WR Arian Smith

WR Dominic Lovett

RB Trevor Etienne

OL Dylan Fairchild

OL Jared Wilson

OL Tate Ratledge

OL Xavier Truss

DL Warren Brinson

DL Mykel Williams

DL Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins

DL Nazir Stackhouse

LB Jalon Walker

LB Smael Mondon

DB Malaki Starks

Expand Tweet

#4, Oregon - 13 players

QB Dillon Gabriel

WR Tez Johnson

WR Traeshon Holden

RB Jordan James

TE Terrance Ferguson

OL Ajani Cornelius

OL Josh Conerly

DL Jamaree Caldwell

DL Jordan Burch

DL Derrick Harmon

LB Jeffrey Bassa

DB Jabbar Muhammad

#5 (tied), Ole Miss - 11 players

QB Jaxson Dart

WR Antwane Wells

WR Tre Harris

WR Jordan Watkins

RB Ulysses Bentley

DL Princely Umanmielen

DL Walter Nolen

DL Jared Ivey

OL J.J. Pegues

LB Chris Paul

DB Trey Amos

#5 (tied), South Carolina - 11 players

RB Raheim Sanders

TE Joshua Simon

OL Torricelli Simpkins

DL Tonka Hemingway

DL Kyle Kennard

DL DeAndre Jules

DL T.J. Sanders

LB Bam Martin-Scott

LB Demetrius Knight

DB O’Donnell Fortune

DB Nick Emmanwori

#7, Miami - 10 players

QB Cam Ward

WR Jacolby George

WR Xavier Restrepo

WR Sam Brown

RB Damien Martinez

TE Elijah Arroyo

OL Jalen Rivers

DL Tyler Baron

LB Francisco Mauigoa

K Andres Borreagales

#8 (tied), Alabama - 9 players

QB Jalen Milroe

TE Robbie Ouzts

TE C.J. Dippre

OL Tyler Booker

DL Tim Smith

DL Que Robinson

LB Jihaad Campbell

DB Malachi Moore

K James Burnip

#8 (tied), Florida - 9 players

QB Graham Mertz

WR Chimere Dike

WR Elijah Badger

RB Montrell Johnson

OL Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson

DL Cam Jackson

LB Shemar James

DB Jason Marshall

K Jeremy Crawshaw

#10 (tied), LSU - 8 players

TE Mason Taylor

OL Will Campbell

OL Emery Jones

OL Garrett Dellinger

OL Miles Frazier

DL Bradyn Swinson

DL Sai’vion Jones

DB Zy Alexander

Expand Tweet

#10 (tied), Notre Dame - 8 players

QB Riley Leonard

WR Beaux Collins

TE Mitchell Evans

DL Rylie Mills

DL Howard Cross

LB Jack Kiser

DB Xavier Watts

DB Benjamin Morrison

#10 (tied), Michigan - 8 players

RB Kalel Mullings

RB Donovan Edwards

TE Colston Loveland

OL Myles Hinton

DL Kenneth Grant

DL Mason Graham

DL Josaiah Stewart

DB Will Johnson

#13 (tied), Iowa - 7 players

RB Kaleb Johnson

TE Luke Lachey

OL Connor Colby

DL Yahya Black

LB Jay Higgins

DB Jermari Harris

DB Sebastian Castro

#13 (tied), Clemson - 7 players

RB Phil Mafah

TE Jake Briningstool

OL Marcus Tate

DL Payton Page

LB Barrett Carter

DB R.J. Mickens

#15 (tied), Tennessee - 6 players

RB Dylan Sampson

WR Dont’e Thornton

WR Bru McCoy

DL Omarr Norman-Lott

DE James Pearce

DL Elijah Simmons

#15 (tied), North Carolina - 6 players

RB Omarion Hampton

TE Bryson Nesbit

DL Kaimon Rucker

DL Jahvaree Ritzie

LB Power Echols

DB Alijah Huzzie

#15 (tied), Virginia Tech - 6 players

WR Jaylin Lane

WR Da’Quan Felton

RB Bhayshul Tuten

DL Antwaun Powell-Ryland

DL Aeneas Peebles

DB Dorian Strong

#15 (tied), Minnesota - 6 players

QB Max Brosmer

WR Daniel Jackson

OL Aireontae Ersery

DL Jah Joyner

LB Cody Lindenberg

DB Justin Walley

#19 (tied), Penn State - 5 players

TE Tyler Warren

DL Abdul Carter

LB Kobe King

DB Kevin Winston

DB Jaylen Reed

