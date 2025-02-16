The NFL Scouting Combine has been held in Indianapolis every year since 1987 and is one of the primary events that precede the NFL draft. Before the April draft, some of the top collegiate football players have the chance to participate in workouts and interviews with NFL teams at the combine.
As for this year's combine, some of college football's powerhouses are sending more players than others. Leading the way is Ohio State University with 15 representatives invited, while Georgia (14), Texas (14), and Oregon (13) complete the top four.
At the combine, prospects take part in a four-day camp and are divided up by their positions on the field. Scouts, coaches and decision-makers will then witness the players in action in order to get a closer look at the draft prospects.
Players undergo a series of challenges, so scouts can get a look at their abilities and skillsets, as well as definitive measurements, which can sometimes vary significantly from previous recordings. This is obviously a huge opportunity for players to impress and increase their draft stock.
With that in mind, here are 19 teams sending five or more players to the combine, along with the prospects representing them:
Top 19 College Football teams with the most 2025 NFL Combine invites
#1, Ohio State - 15 players
- QB Will Howard
- WR Emeka Egbuka
- RB TreVeyon Henderson
- RB Quinshon Judkins
- OL Seth McLaughlin
- OL Donovan Jackson
- OL Josh Simmons
- DL Ty Hamilton
- DE J.T. Tuimoloau
- DE Jack Sawyer
- DL Tyleik Williams
- LB Cody Simon
- DB Jordan Hancock
- DB Denzel Burke
- DB Lathan Ransom
#2 (tied), Texas - 14 players
- QB Quinn Ewers
- WR Matthew Golden
- WR Isaiah Bond
- RB Jaydon Blue
- TE Gunnar Helm
- OL Kelvin Banks
- OL Jake Majors
- OL Hayden Conner
- OL Cameron Williams
- DL Alfred Collins
- DL Vernon Broughton
- DL Barryn Sorrell
- DB Andrew Mukaba
- DB Jahdae Barron
#2 (tied), Georgia - 14 players
- WR Arian Smith
- WR Dominic Lovett
- RB Trevor Etienne
- OL Dylan Fairchild
- OL Jared Wilson
- OL Tate Ratledge
- OL Xavier Truss
- DL Warren Brinson
- DL Mykel Williams
- DL Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins
- DL Nazir Stackhouse
- LB Jalon Walker
- LB Smael Mondon
- DB Malaki Starks
#4, Oregon - 13 players
- QB Dillon Gabriel
- WR Tez Johnson
- WR Traeshon Holden
- RB Jordan James
- TE Terrance Ferguson
- OL Ajani Cornelius
- OL Josh Conerly
- DL Jamaree Caldwell
- DL Jordan Burch
- DL Derrick Harmon
- LB Jeffrey Bassa
- DB Jabbar Muhammad
#5 (tied), Ole Miss - 11 players
- QB Jaxson Dart
- WR Antwane Wells
- WR Tre Harris
- WR Jordan Watkins
- RB Ulysses Bentley
- DL Princely Umanmielen
- DL Walter Nolen
- DL Jared Ivey
- OL J.J. Pegues
- LB Chris Paul
- DB Trey Amos
#5 (tied), South Carolina - 11 players
- RB Raheim Sanders
- TE Joshua Simon
- OL Torricelli Simpkins
- DL Tonka Hemingway
- DL Kyle Kennard
- DL DeAndre Jules
- DL T.J. Sanders
- LB Bam Martin-Scott
- LB Demetrius Knight
- DB O’Donnell Fortune
- DB Nick Emmanwori
#7, Miami - 10 players
- QB Cam Ward
- WR Jacolby George
- WR Xavier Restrepo
- WR Sam Brown
- RB Damien Martinez
- TE Elijah Arroyo
- OL Jalen Rivers
- DL Tyler Baron
- LB Francisco Mauigoa
- K Andres Borreagales
#8 (tied), Alabama - 9 players
- QB Jalen Milroe
- TE Robbie Ouzts
- TE C.J. Dippre
- OL Tyler Booker
- DL Tim Smith
- DL Que Robinson
- LB Jihaad Campbell
- DB Malachi Moore
- K James Burnip
#8 (tied), Florida - 9 players
- QB Graham Mertz
- WR Chimere Dike
- WR Elijah Badger
- RB Montrell Johnson
- OL Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson
- DL Cam Jackson
- LB Shemar James
- DB Jason Marshall
- K Jeremy Crawshaw
#10 (tied), LSU - 8 players
- TE Mason Taylor
- OL Will Campbell
- OL Emery Jones
- OL Garrett Dellinger
- OL Miles Frazier
- DL Bradyn Swinson
- DL Sai’vion Jones
- DB Zy Alexander
#10 (tied), Notre Dame - 8 players
- QB Riley Leonard
- WR Beaux Collins
- TE Mitchell Evans
- DL Rylie Mills
- DL Howard Cross
- LB Jack Kiser
- DB Xavier Watts
- DB Benjamin Morrison
#10 (tied), Michigan - 8 players
- RB Kalel Mullings
- RB Donovan Edwards
- TE Colston Loveland
- OL Myles Hinton
- DL Kenneth Grant
- DL Mason Graham
- DL Josaiah Stewart
- DB Will Johnson
#13 (tied), Iowa - 7 players
- RB Kaleb Johnson
- TE Luke Lachey
- OL Connor Colby
- DL Yahya Black
- LB Jay Higgins
- DB Jermari Harris
- DB Sebastian Castro
#13 (tied), Clemson - 7 players
- RB Phil Mafah
- TE Jake Briningstool
- OL Marcus Tate
- DL Payton Page
- LB Barrett Carter
- DB R.J. Mickens
#15 (tied), Tennessee - 6 players
- RB Dylan Sampson
- WR Dont’e Thornton
- WR Bru McCoy
- DL Omarr Norman-Lott
- DE James Pearce
- DL Elijah Simmons
#15 (tied), North Carolina - 6 players
- RB Omarion Hampton
- TE Bryson Nesbit
- DL Kaimon Rucker
- DL Jahvaree Ritzie
- LB Power Echols
- DB Alijah Huzzie
#15 (tied), Virginia Tech - 6 players
- WR Jaylin Lane
- WR Da’Quan Felton
- RB Bhayshul Tuten
- DL Antwaun Powell-Ryland
- DL Aeneas Peebles
- DB Dorian Strong
#15 (tied), Minnesota - 6 players
- QB Max Brosmer
- WR Daniel Jackson
- OL Aireontae Ersery
- DL Jah Joyner
- LB Cody Lindenberg
- DB Justin Walley
#19 (tied), Penn State - 5 players
- TE Tyler Warren
- DL Abdul Carter
- LB Kobe King
- DB Kevin Winston
- DB Jaylen Reed
