Which college has the most NFL players in 2023? A look into numbers of Alabama, Georgia and more 

The college football route is the surest way to making the NFL, and each year, over a hundred collegiate standouts are drafted into the National Football League. Some colleges have bigger reputations and are known as NFL talent pools due to their steady influx of NFL-caliber talent. While other colleges get a few draft picks every couple of years.

Ahead of the 2023 NFL season and for the seventh consecutive season, the University of Alabama has the most players in the National Football League.

The Alabama Crimson Tide had a staggering 57 players on NFL rosters for the 2023 season's opening weekend. These are players who played in at least one college football game for Nick Saban's side and were on NFL rosters in Week 1 of the present season. It is a testament to the phenomenal work done by Nick Saban and his recruitment team at the Crimson Tide.

Top 10 colleges with the most NFL players in 2023

The Alabama Crimson Tide is one of many reliable talent factories for NFL franchises to get ready-made rookies each season. Other college football programs such as Ohio State (47), Georgia (46), LSU (43) and Michigan (38) were high up the list and rounded up the top five:

Here's the top 10 colleges with the most NFL players in 2023:

Alabama: 57 Ohio State: 47 Georgia: 46 LSU: 43 Michigan: 38 Clemson: 37 Notre Dame: 37 Florida: 34 Penn State: 33 Oklahoma: 32

Nick Saban's college coaching legacy

College football legend Nick Saban is the man behind Alabama's reputation for being the most reliable talent pool in recent college football history. Saban is the face of the Crimson Tide program, and he's widely regarded as the greatest college football head coach in history.

Saban has been the head coach of Alabama since 2007 when he was appointed off the back of a mixed stint with the Miami Dolphins. By that time, Saban had already won a National Championship with LSU in the 2003 college football season.

Since his 2007 appointment, Saban has built the Crimson Tide to be arguably the greatest college football dynasty of all time. Saban has led the program to six National Championships, 10 SEC Championships, and 13 SEC Western Division Championships. In terms of personal honors, Saban has won numerous coach of the year accolades during his spell in Alabama.

Nick Saban is renowned for recruiting and developing NFL-caliber talents during their time at Alabama. He has coached four Heisman Trophy winners, namely Mark Ingram II, Derrick Henry, DeVonta Smith and most recently Bryce Young. All of these players are starters in the league today and are a testament to the Crimson Tide's reputation for excellence.