Which Cowboys players also played for Saints? NFL Immaculate Grid answers for August 28

Today's Immaculate Grid will look at players representing the Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints. These players appeared in regular season games for both franchises.

The most popular option is Brett Maher, a veteran kicker who represented the Cowboys, Saints, Cleveland Browns, Washington Commanders, Houston Texans, and Arizona Cardinals. Currently, he plays for the Denver Broncos. Maher entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2013.

Following the 2013 NFL Draft, in which he wasn't selected, Maher was signed by the New York Jets as an undrafted free agent. However, he was eventually waved before the 2013 season. He bounced around practice squads and even played in Canada before finally earning a spot on a regular-season NFL roster.

He had his first shot of NFL action with the Dallas Cowboys, as the franchise surprised fans and analysts by making Maher their starting kicker for the 2018 season. That was a decent call, as he finished the season with a stat line of 29-of-36 field goals (80.6%), 32-of-33 extra points, and 67.5% touchbacks of his kickoffs.

His second season with the Cowboys was poor compared to the first. Maher finished the season converting just 20-of-30 field goals (67%), 7-of-13 (54%) on attempts between 30 and 49 yards, missing at least one attempt in 8 of 13 games and making all 36 extra points.

He left the Cowboys at the end of the 2019 season. Then he played for the New Orleans Saints, Arizona Cardinals and also made a return to Dallas.

NFL Immaculate Grid: Other players that appeared for the Cowboys and Saints

Next is retired punter Toby Gowin, who played for the Cowboys, Saints, and New York Jets. Gowin went undrafted in the 1997 NFL Draft and was promptly signed by the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted free agent.

The North Texas University alum was with the most popular franchise in the NFL and was required to learn the Cowboys' way immediately. He earned several Special Teams Player of the Week Awards. He left the team after the 1999 NFL season.

Following his departure from the Cowboys, he joined the Saints as an unrestricted free agent. He was with the Saints for three seasons and helped the team become playoff contenders. He left the team after a decent individual year in the 2002 season.

Gowin re-joined the Dallas Cowboys in 2003 but suffered an injury in training camp, which affected his play.

