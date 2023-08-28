Which Cowboys players also played for Titans? August 28 NFL Immaculate Grid answers

Today's Immaculate Grid will showcase two players who have represented the Dallas Cowboys and the Tennessee Titans. This Immaculate Grid will focus on the players' times on the franchises and lightly gloss over their time spent on other teams.

First is Geoff Swaim, a tight end who played for the Cowboys, Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars and is currently with the Arizona Cardinals.

The Dallas Cowboys drafted Swaim in the seventh round of the 2015 Draft. The Texas alum was inactive for most of his rookie games, as the Dallas Cowboys was well stocked at the receiving positions. He played four games during his rookie season, putting up below-average stats.

He spent the rest of his time with the Cowboys as a backup tight end and dependable blocker. While he was never a receiving threat, he was a vital part of the Dallas Cowboys block scheme from his sophomore season till his last with the team in 2018.

He appeared on the Jaguars for the 2019 NFL season before being released at the end of the year. He then found his way to Tennessee to join the Titans.

Swaim spent three super productive seasons with the Titans, becoming an undisputed starter for the first time in his NFL career. Swaim started all but six games in his three seasons with the Titans. He left the Titans at the end of the 2022 NFL season and recently signed a deal with the Arizona Cardinals.

NFL Immaculate Grid: Other players who appeared for the Cowboys and Titans

Next is DeMarco Murray, a retired running back who played for the Cowboys, Titans and Philadelphia Eagles. Murray was a solid prospect coming out of college, and the Cowboys selected him in Round 3 of the 2011 Draft.

Murray was so good that he was a two-time Pro Bowler in Dallas and won the 2014 Offensive Player of the Year Award. He also added a NFL rushing touchdowns co-leader and league rushing yards leader award to his cabinet. He left the Cowboys via free agency at the end of his breakout season.

Murray then joined the Philadelphia Eagles, who needed a versatile running back after the departure of Frank Gore. Unfortunately, Murray was never given free rein to run riot in Philadelphia, and his stats tell the story. Murray finished the year with a paltry (by his standards) 193 carries for 702 yards and six touchdowns.

Following the 2015 season, the Eagles traded Murray to the Tennessee Titans for draft consideration. That lit a fire under Murray, and he was electric throughout his first season in Tennessee.

Murray finished the 2017 NFL season with 1,287 rushing yards and nine TDs on 293 carries. He earned a spot on that year's Pro Bowl game for his efforts. Murray played in one more season with the Titans and retired from the NFL at the end of the 2017 season. He now serves as the associate running back coach of the University of Oklahoma.

