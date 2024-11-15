Which game is Tom Brady calling in Week 11? Exploring Fox broadcaster's schedule

Tom Brady is reveling in his new role as a Fox broadcaster this season. The legendary NFL quarterback has joined the commentary team alongside play-by-play announcer Kevin Burkhardt and has received many plaudits for his in-game analysis.

What game is Tom Brady calling in Week 11?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

NFL: Fox broadcast Tom Brady (Credits: IMAGN)

Tom Brady and Kevin Burkhardt will provide commentary for the Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers game on Sunday during Week 11. The matchup will take place at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois, with kick-off at 1 p.m. ET on Fox. Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi will report from the sidelines.

Trending

Brady signed a 10-year, $375 million deal with Fox in May 2022. At the time, he was signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and his deal as an analyst was set to kick in after his playing career.

After playing 23 seasons in the NFL, Brady announced his retirement in February 2023. He took a year off to spend time with his family and prepare for his new role as a Fox analyst for the 2024 season.

Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears Week 11 game preview

The Packers (6-3) are third in the NFC North. They are coming off a 24-14 defeat against the Detroit Lions in Week 9. Green Bay had a bye in Week 10.

Quarterback Jordan Love will lead the offense for the Packers on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Bears (4-5) are last in the NFC North. Chicago is on a three-game losing streak and will face another tough challenge when the Packers visit Soldier Field in Week 11.

Rookie quarterback Caleb Williams, who was the top pick in this year's draft, will start as Chicago's quarterback.

Here's a look at the TV schedule and live stream details for the Packers vs. Bears Week 11 game:

Date: Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox

Live stream: Fubo

Venue: Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chicago Bears Nation! Check out the latest Chicago Bears Schedule and dive into the Bears Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.