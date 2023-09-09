Which Giants player also played for Seahawks? September 9 NFL Immaculate Grid answers

Today's Immaculate Grid will look at two players representing the New York Giants and the Seattle Seahawks. This Immaculate Grid will shine the light on their spells with both franchises and briefly touch upon the rest of their careers.

First is Damontre Moore, a defensive end who played for the Giants, Seahawks, Miami Dolphins, Dallas Cowboys, Oakland Raiders, and San Francisco 49ers. The Giants drafted Moore in round three(81st pick) of the 2013 NFL Draft.

The Giants used him as a Swiss army knife on their defense, as he featured in several roles. He stayed on the franchise till December 11, 2015, when he was waived for violating team rules. His dismissal was a culmination of a string of altercations as documented by Jay Glazer of Fox Sports.

Following his spell with the Giants, Moore featured on the scout squads of the Oakland Raiders and Miami Dolphins without securing a first-team contract.

He eventually got a shot with the Seattle Seahawks, joining the leading team on November 1, 2016. He made seven tackles and half a sack while playing in four games as a member of the Seahawks. He left the team at the end of the 2016 NFL season.

After leaving the Seahawks, Moore continued his journeyman NFL career, signing short-term deals with several teams. However, on September 3, 2020, he re-signed with the Seahawks.

Moore had a solid comeback season in 2020 until he was suspended six games for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing drugs in November. He left the Seahawks once again at the end of the season. Moore hasn't been a game-day NFL roster member ever since.

NFL Immaculate Grid: Other players that appeared for the Giants and Seahawks

Next is Mark Glowinski, a guard playing for the New York Giants. Glowinski previously played for the Seattle Seahawks and Indianapolis Colts before joining the Giants ahead of the 2022 NFL season.

The Seattle Seahawks drafted Glowinski in round four(134th pick) of the 2015 Draft. The versatile guard was a starter for most of his time with the Seahawks. However, with the 2017 emergence of Ethan Pocic and the existence of chiseled veterans, Glowinski was waived by the franchise that drafted him.

He has since featured for the Indianapolis Colts and now the New York Giants. Mark Glowinski is a versatile guard for the Giants and is a big part of their team. He is on a three-year deal worth $18.3 million, so it's looking like he'll be going nowhere soon. Glowinski is just entering the second year of the contract.