Which Giants players also played for 49ers? NFL Immaculate Grid answers for August 19

Today's Immaculate Grid will look at two players that appeared for the New York Giants and the San Francisco 49ers. These players appeared in regular season contests for both franchises, and they make our Immaculate Grid list for today.

First is Ray-Ray Armstrong, a linebacker that played for the Giants, 49ers, St. Louis Rams, Oakland Raiders, Cleveland Browns, New Orleans Saints, Dallas Cowboys, and Seattle Seahawks.

Armstrong came into the NFL as an undrafted free agent after the 2013 NFL Draft. The St. Louis Rams signed him, and he promptly became an asset on the Rams' special teams. Armstrong registered 12 special teams tackles in his rookie season and appeared in four games in the next. He was released by the franchise on October 6.

The University of Miami alum's next stop was in Oakland, as the Raiders claimed him off the NFL waivers on October 7, 2014. He appeared in 21 games for the Raiders over a two-season spell before being cut by the team on November 24, 2015.

Armstrong was claimed off the waivers by the San Francisco 49ers just a day later, on November 25, 2015. He stayed with the 49ers for precisely two years, contributing to the defense and the special teams. The 49ers released him on November 25, 2017.

Following his release from San Francisco, Armstrong was promptly picked up by the New York Giants. He appeared in six regular season matches for the Giants and registered 20 tackles. He was released on October 23, 2018.

After his release from the Giants, Armstrong had something of a journeyman career. He has appeared for the Cleveland Browns, New Orleans Saints, Dallas Cowboys, and Seattle Seahawks. He hasn't played in the Immaculate Grid since leaving the Seahawks on January 18, 2021.

NFL Immaculate Grid: Other players that appeared for the Giants and 49ers

Next is Super Bowl-winning safety Craig Dahl. Dahl entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent from North Dakota State University. He was signed by the New York Giants and played his part in a successful 2007 season. He put up 19 tackles in nine games in his rookie Immaculate Grid season.

He left the Giants at the end of his rookie season to join the St. Louis Rams. He stayed on the Rams for four years, becoming a crucial part of their defense. He put up a stat line of 78 combined tackles and one interception in 16 in his final season with the Rams.

He left the Rams in 2013 to join the San Francisco 49ers. Dahl was a backup safety in San Francisco, never truly cracking the starting lineup. He left the 49ers after a 2014 season that saw him start in just one game.

After leaving the 49ers, he rejoined the New York Giants in 2015. He left the Giants for the second and last time after the 2015 NFL season. He hasn't played in the NFL since.

