Which high school has the most players in the NFL? Top 5 schools ranked ahead of 2024 NFL Draft

The 2024 NFL draft is fast approaching, and top talents from across the country will get a chance to live their dream. While the athletes who get picked are from college programs, fans tend to overlook the fact that players also developed skills in high school.

Some high schools are renowned for producing excellent football players in the NFL. Notably, some schools in Florida have cultivated the bulk of the current stars who play in the big league.

Five high schools with most active players in the NFL

#T4 DeMatha Catholic High School in Hyattsville, Maryland (Seven players)

DeMatha Catholic High School has seven active players in the NFL:

Ja’Whaun Bentley, New England Patriots

Nick Cross, Indianapolis Colts

DeMarcco Hellams, Atlanta Falcons

Anthony McFarland, Pittsburgh Steelers

Rodney McLeod, Cleveland Browns

Olusegun Oluwatimi, Seattle Seahawks

Chase Young, San Francisco 49ers

#T4 Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Nevada (Seven players)

Bishop Gorman High School has farmed seven players who are in the big league:

Nick Gates, Washington Commanders

Brevin Jordan, Houston Texans

Kyu Blu Kelly, Seattle Seahawks

Jalen Nailor, Minnesota Vikings

Ronnie Stanley, Baltimore Ravens

Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Cleveland Browns

Cedric Tillman, Cleveland Browns

#3 Saint Thomas Aquinas High School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida (Eight players)

Saint Thomas Aquinas High School has eight players in the current crop of NFL stars:

Jordan Battle, Cincinnati Bengals

Nik Bonitto, Denver Broncos

Joey Bosa, Los Angeles Chargers

Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers

Phillip Dorsett, Denver Broncos

Elijah Moore, Cleveland Browns

Josh Palmer, Los Angeles Chargers

Tyler Steen, Philadelphia Eagles

#2 American Heritage in Plantation, Florida (11 players)

Eleven players in the big league have attended the American Heritage High School:

Brian Burns, Carolina Panthers

Tyson Campbell, Jacksonville Jaguars

Khalil Herbert, Chicago Bears

James Houston, Detroit Loons

Brandon Johnson, Denver Broncos

Isaiah McKenzie, Indianapolis Colts

Mike Morris, Seattle Seahawks

Nesta Jade Silvera, Las Vegas Raiders

Tedarrell Slaton, Green Bay Packers

Pat Surtain, Denver Broncos

Marco Wilson, Arizona Cardinals

#1 IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida (14 players)

IMG Academy is the high school with the most current NFL players:

Andre Cisco, Jacksonville Jaguars

Grant Delpit, Cleveland Browns

Daniel Faalele, Baltimore Ravens

Hjalte Froholdt, Arizona Cardinals

Robert Hainsey, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tony Jones, New Orleans Saints

Tre’ McKitty, Los Angeles Chargers

Evan Neal, New York Giants

Greg Newsome, Cleveland Browns

K.J. Osborn, Minnesota Vikings

Eli Ricks, Philadelphia Eagles

Cesar Ruiz, New Orleans Saints

Nolan Smith, Philadelphia Eagles

D.J. Turner, Cincinnati Bengals