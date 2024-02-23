Which high school has the most players in the NFL? Top 5 schools ranked ahead of 2024 NFL Draft

The 2024 NFL draft is fast approaching, and top talents from across the country will get a chance to live their dream. While the athletes who get picked are from college programs, fans tend to overlook the fact that players also developed skills in high school.
Some high schools are renowned for producing excellent football players in the NFL. Notably, some schools in Florida have cultivated the bulk of the current stars who play in the big league.
Five high schools with most active players in the NFL
#T4 DeMatha Catholic High School in Hyattsville, Maryland (Seven players)
DeMatha Catholic High School has seven active players in the NFL:
- Ja’Whaun Bentley, New England Patriots
- Nick Cross, Indianapolis Colts
- DeMarcco Hellams, Atlanta Falcons
- Anthony McFarland, Pittsburgh Steelers
- Rodney McLeod, Cleveland Browns
- Olusegun Oluwatimi, Seattle Seahawks
- Chase Young, San Francisco 49ers
#T4 Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Nevada (Seven players)
Bishop Gorman High School has farmed seven players who are in the big league:
- Nick Gates, Washington Commanders
- Brevin Jordan, Houston Texans
- Kyu Blu Kelly, Seattle Seahawks
- Jalen Nailor, Minnesota Vikings
- Ronnie Stanley, Baltimore Ravens
- Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Cleveland Browns
- Cedric Tillman, Cleveland Browns
#3 Saint Thomas Aquinas High School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida (Eight players)
Saint Thomas Aquinas High School has eight players in the current crop of NFL stars:
- Jordan Battle, Cincinnati Bengals
- Nik Bonitto, Denver Broncos
- Joey Bosa, Los Angeles Chargers
- Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers
- Phillip Dorsett, Denver Broncos
- Elijah Moore, Cleveland Browns
- Josh Palmer, Los Angeles Chargers
- Tyler Steen, Philadelphia Eagles
#2 American Heritage in Plantation, Florida (11 players)
Eleven players in the big league have attended the American Heritage High School:
- Brian Burns, Carolina Panthers
- Tyson Campbell, Jacksonville Jaguars
- Khalil Herbert, Chicago Bears
- James Houston, Detroit Loons
- Brandon Johnson, Denver Broncos
- Isaiah McKenzie, Indianapolis Colts
- Mike Morris, Seattle Seahawks
- Nesta Jade Silvera, Las Vegas Raiders
- Tedarrell Slaton, Green Bay Packers
- Pat Surtain, Denver Broncos
- Marco Wilson, Arizona Cardinals
#1 IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida (14 players)
IMG Academy is the high school with the most current NFL players:
- Andre Cisco, Jacksonville Jaguars
- Grant Delpit, Cleveland Browns
- Daniel Faalele, Baltimore Ravens
- Hjalte Froholdt, Arizona Cardinals
- Robert Hainsey, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Tony Jones, New Orleans Saints
- Tre’ McKitty, Los Angeles Chargers
- Evan Neal, New York Giants
- Greg Newsome, Cleveland Browns
- K.J. Osborn, Minnesota Vikings
- Eli Ricks, Philadelphia Eagles
- Cesar Ruiz, New Orleans Saints
- Nolan Smith, Philadelphia Eagles
- D.J. Turner, Cincinnati Bengals