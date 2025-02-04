Which is the highest-scoring Super Bowl of all time? Exploring history of the Big Game

The Super Bowl features the best players in American football. They are like chess matchups between the best teams in the AFC and the best of the NFC. Offenses, defenses and special teams must be in sync to win the Lombardi Trophy.

Hence, it is always refreshing to see a high-scoring game where both teams put up major points. With that in mind, let's look at the highest-scoring Super Bowl in history.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Which is the highest-scoring Super Bowl of all time?

The highest-scoring Super Bowl of all time was Super Bowl XXIX, which occurred in 1995 between the San Francisco 49ers and San Diego Chargers. The 49ers won the game by a 49-26 scoreline at Joe Robbie Stadium in Miami. A Super Bowl record 75 points were scored in the 49ers' victory.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The game was riveting. The San Francisco 49ers scored 14 points in the first three quarters and seven in the last. By the start of the fourth quarter, the fixture was over as a contest as the 49ers pieced up the Chargers' defense.

Steve Young had himself a Super Bowl for the ages as he racked up six touchdown passes and led his team to its fifth Super Bowl win. Ricky Watters added two receiving TDs and one rushing touchdown, Jerry Rice had three receiving TDs, and William Floyd made a touchdown catch.

Expand Tweet

The 49ers were too much to handle for a San Diego Chargers side that enjoyed an impressive regular season and stellar postseason run. Their defense couldn't contain a 49ers side with numerous Hall of Famers on both sides.

Interestingly, the 49ers' Super Bowl XXIX win at Joe Robbie Stadium in Miami remains their most recent Super Bowl win. They've featured in the big game thrice since then but have been unable to add to their tally of five Super Bowl wins. Their most recent shortcoming was against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII, where they suffered an overtime loss to Patrick Mahomes and Co. in Las Vegas on Feb. 11, 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

49ers Fans! Check out the latest San Francisco 49ers Schedule and dive into the 49ers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.