Which Jaguars players also played for Bills? August 29 NFL Immaculate Grid answers

We will focus on two players who played for the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Buffalo Bills in today's NFL Immaculate Grid.

Paul Posluszny is a well-known name that fits today's puzzle. He spent eleven years in the NFL as a linebacker, mainly with the Jaguars. He was a Penn State collegiate football player.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

As a linebacker for Penn State, Posluszny was twice a first-team All-American and one of only two individuals to win the Bednarik Award multiple times as the best defender in college football. He was also a stellar student, earning a 3.57 GPA and a Bachelor of Science in finance while leaving school a semester ahead of schedule. He received the Academic All-American of the Year award in 2006.

🏈 NFL kickoff on Sept 7! Dive into action: Explore Schedule & Depth Chart for ultimate game-day prep!

The Buffalo Bills chose Posluszny as the 34th overall choice in the second round of the 2007 NFL Draft. He spent his final four seasons with the Bills before moving on to the Jags, where he finished his professional life and was named to the Pro Bowl in 2013.

During his NFL career, Posluszny was renowned for his intellect, impulses, and tackling prowess. He was a dependable player for the Bills and Jaguars, managing the defense while contributing significant plays. He gained admiration from his peers and his coaches for his commanding presence and work commitment.

Expand Tweet

Posluszny completed a master's degree in business administration at Pittsburgh's Carnegie Mellon University after leaving the league in 2018. He is currently employed by Raytheon Technologies, among the leading aviation, intelligence agencies, and defense companies worldwide, as an operational consultant.

NFL Immaculate Grid for August 29: Other players to have played for both the Buffalo Bills and Jacksonville Jaguars

Rob Johnson, a former quarterback who played for the Jaguars, Bills, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Washington Redskins, Oakland Raiders, and New York Giants, is another appropriate response to today's NFL Immaculate Grid question.

Johnson earned the 1995 Cotton Bowl Classic while playing for the University of Southern California. The Jaguars selected him with the 99th overall choice in the fourth round of the 1995 NFL Draft.

Expand Tweet

In the team's 1997 season opener, he had his first opportunity to win over the supporters by setting a record for the highest accuracy percentage by a starting quarterback making his debut.

Johnson joined the Bills in 1998, but his time there was troubled by injuries. Before the 2002 season began, he joined the Buccaneers and played as a backup while helping the team win a Super Bowl.

🔥Ready to find out which NFL quarterback's spirit lives within you? PLAY QUIZ NOW and IGNITE your gridiron journey! 🏆

Poll : #9) Which NFL team was originally known as the New England Patriots before changing their name? (#8 Ans - Doug Flutie) Miami Dolphins Baltimore Ravens New York Titans Boston Bulldogs 174 votes