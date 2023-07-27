Which Jets star had a 1,000-yard rushing season? Exploring NFL Immaculate Grid answers for July 27

Several NFL star players have showcased their exceptional skills in the illustrious history of the New York Jets, achieving the impressive milestone of rushing for 1,000 or more yards in a single NFL season.

Let's take a closer look at seven remarkable players who accomplished this feat during their time with the Jets.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

1. Curtis Martin: Widely regarded as one of the greatest running backs in the Jets' history, Curtis Martin dominated the field for eight seasons with the team. During his tenure, he achieved the remarkable feat of recording seven 1,000-yard rushing seasons, solidifying his position as a true legend.

2. Thomas Jones: An explosive force on the field, Thomas Jones spent three dynamic seasons with the Jets, where he showcased his talent with three consecutive 1,000-yard rushing seasons in 2007, 2008, and 2009. Throughout his career, Jones also left his mark on other teams, including the Arizona Cardinals, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Chicago Bears, and Kansas City Chiefs.

3. Shonn Greene: Making his presence felt during his four-season stint with the Jets, Shonn Greene managed to achieve two 1,000-yard rushing seasons in 2011 and 2012. Although his time with the Jets was relatively short-lived, Greene's impact was significant, even as he later played for the Tennessee Titans.

4. Freeman McNeil: A veteran in the NFL, Freeman McNeil dedicated his entire 12-season career to the Jets. During his time with the team, he attained two 1,000-yard rushing seasons in 1984 and 1985, leaving a lasting legacy as a prominent figure in the Jets' running back history.

5. Adrian Murrell: Over five seasons with the Jets, Adrian Murrell showcased his rushing prowess, achieving two 1,000-yard seasons in 1996 and 1997. Despite also playing for other teams such as the Arizona Cardinals, Washington Redskins, and Dallas Cowboys, Murrell's notable contributions to the Jets' ground game are forever remembered.

6. Chris Ivory: In his three-season tenure with the Jets, Chris Ivory achieved a remarkable 1,000-yard rushing season in 2015. His success with the Jets added to his reputation, which he further solidified with appearances for the New Orleans Saints, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Buffalo Bills.

7. John Riggins: Starting his career with the Jets and later becoming a prominent figure for the Redskins, John Riggins had a noteworthy season with the Jets in 1975, surpassing 1,000 rushing yards. Although his time with the team was relatively short, his impact was undeniable.

You might also like - 2023 NFL Free Agency Tracker: Top 5 TEs still available in market feat. Mercedes Lewis

Exploring the NFL Immaculate Grid's July 27 Solutions

With the inclusion of seven notable names, we have already cracked one part of the grid. Here are the NFL Immaculate Grid answers for July 27th:

NFL Immaculate Grid answers for July 27th

New York Jets and Philadelphia Eagles - Ken O' Brian New York Jets and Detroit Lions - TY Johnson 1000+ rushing yards for Jets - Curtis Martin Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles - Tommy McDonald Dallas Cowboys and Detroit Lions - Stephen Peterman 1000+ rushing yards for Cowboys - Calvin Hill Arizona Cardinals and Philadelphia Eagles - Zach Ertz Arizona Cardinals and Detroit Lions - Devon Kennard 1000+ rushing yards for Cardinals - Ottis Anderson