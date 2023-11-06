Which NFL quarterback had the best rookie season? Ranking top 5 feat. C.J. Stroud

C.J. Stroud is currently having one of the best seasons by an NFL quarterback. He's also having one of the best rookie seasons of all time. The Houston Texans have a legitimate star under center, and his numbers stack up against some of the best to ever do it in their first seasons. Which QB had the best rookie season, though?

Best rookie seasons for NFL quarterbacks

5) Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott came into an admittedly very nice situation, but he was a star as a rookie. The Dallas Cowboys won 11 games and showed that they were genuine contenders even after moving on from Tony Romo. He kept their offense moving at a strong rate even as a rookie who was drafted in the fourth round.

4) Justin Herbert

Justin Herbert was an excellent rookie

Justin Herbert won Rookie of the Year after completing 66% of his passes for well over 4,000 yards. He had an astonishing total of 31 touchdowns to just 10 interceptions. It was clear then that he'd be a star, and he had easily one of the best rookie seasons ever for the Los Angeles Chargers. He also added five touchdowns on the ground to push his incredible overall total.

3) C.J. Stroud

C.J. Stroud is currently having one of the best rookie seasons ever. He is taking care of the football and throwing it down the field a lot. He has 14 touchdowns to just one interception and he just set the NFL rookie record with 470 yards and five scores. If he keeps up the pace, it'll potentially be the number one season. However, there are eight more games to be played.

2) Andrew Luck

Andrew Luck had a great rookie season

Andrew Luck set a then-record for passing yards by a rookie in 2012. After opting to stay in school another year and going pro in 2012, the Indianapolis Colts selected him and he rewarded them with over 4,300 yards and 23 touchdowns. He wasn't known for being mobile, but he also added five rushing touchdowns on the season.

1) Cam Newton

Cam Newton had easily one of the best rookie seasons of all time. The quarterback burst onto the scene and won Rookie of the Year with relative ease. He turned an abysmal Carolina Panthers offense into something explosive overnight, and it wasn't with a wealth of weapons (something that would remain true for most of his tenure). Behind a poor offensive line and with an aging Steve Smith as his only real weapon, Newton threw over 4,000 yards (the first rookie QB to do so), 21 touchdowns, 700 rushing yards, and 14 more scores on the ground.