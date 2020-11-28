Which NFL stadium has the most seats?

Bigger doesn't always mean better, particularly when it comes to NFL stadiums.

The smallest stadium in the league -- in terms of the number of seats -- is also the league's oldest stadium and the stadium that holds the most tradition. That would be Soldier Field, home of the Chicago Bears. Built in 1924, it has been home to legends like Bronko Nagurski, Gale Sayers and Walter Payton. It has 61,500 seats, fewer than any other stadium in the NFL.

The biggest stadium in the NFL is big enough to house two NFL franchises, not just one. MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., is home to the New York Giants and New York Jets. The stadium has 82,500 seats, more than any other NFL stadium. It opened in 2010.

Two of the NFL's worst teams share the NFL's biggest stadium

Of course, MetLife Stadium is just like every other NFL stadium this season in that it's hosting zero to very few fans due to the COVID-19 pandemic regulations.

If there were fans in the stadium, they would be witnessing the Jets and Giants play like two of the worst teams in the NFL this season.

The Giants are 3-7 going into this Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, but because they're in the woeful NFC East, they actually have a chance to pull into a tie for first place this week.

We do agree the best case scenario from a purely comedic perspective is the 5-11 Giants beating the Packers in the wild card game in front of an empty MetLife Stadium right — J.J. Post (@JayJayPost) November 23, 2020

The Jets don't have a chance at winning their division. At 0-10, they are stuck at the bottom of the AFC East and are the NFL's only remaining winless team this season.

The Giants and Jets have had some success during their residency at MetLife Stadium. Especially in the early stages.

The Giants won the Super Bowl after the 2011 season -- defeating the New England Patriots -- one year after MetLife opened up. They made the playoffs again in the 2016 season, losing in the wild card round. It's been a struggle for the G-Men after the Eli Manning / Tom Coughlin era ended, however.

The Jets made the playoffs in the 2010 season, the same year MetLife Stadium opened. They lost to the Steelers in the AFC Championship Game. It was the Jets' second straight trip to the AFC title game, which marked the peak of the Mark Sanchez / Rex Ryan era. The Jets haven't been back to the postseason since then.