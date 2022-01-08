Which NFL team has the best winning percentage in the playoffs?

The NFL is designed for parity, but some organizations tend to do better at reaching the playoffs year in and year out. On the other hand, there are teams that have historically failed to reach the playoffs, let alone post winning records.

Getting to the playoffs is one thing, winning there is another. For instance, the Cincinnati Bengals are headed to the playoffs yet again this year. But they have yet to win a playoff game since 1990 when they beat the Houston Oilers (who are now known as the Tennessee Titans).

David Furones @DavidFurones_ It's been so long since the last Cincinnati Bengals playoff win. It came against the Houston Oilers (1990 season, Jan. '91). It's been so long since the last Cincinnati Bengals playoff win. It came against the Houston Oilers (1990 season, Jan. '91).

Then there are serial winners like the Dallas Cowboys, Pittsburgh Steelers, Green Bay Packers, New England Patriots and the San Francisco 49ers.

The Dallas Cowboys have reached the most playoff games with 63, but have won only 35. The only other teams to have reached the playoffs at least 60 times or more are the Pittsburgh Steelers with 62 and the Green Bay Packers with 60.

But some franchises have been incredibly successful in not only reaching the playoffs but winning them as well. In fact, there are just three franchises that have won at least 60 percent of their NFL playoffs games.

The Green Bay Packers have won 36 out of 60 playoff games, equating to a 0.600 win percentage. The San Francisco 49ers have won 32 of their 52 playoff games for a 0.615 winning percentage. But the team that tops them all is the New England Patriots.

New England Patriots are the masters of the playoffs

Super Bowl LI - New England Patriots v Atlanta Falcons

The New England Patriots have won 37 out of their 58 playoffs games for a 0.638 win ratio. Not only is it the highest win percentage, they also have the highest number of wins in playoffs history.

But calling New England's success a purely collective feat would not accurately account for the two individuals who were instrumental in the Patriot's postseason success over the years: Bill Belichick and Tom Brady.

Out of the 37 wins that the Patriots have, 31 have come during Bill Belichick's tenure. During their time together in New England, Bill Belichick and Tom Brady reached the Super Bowls in nine of the 18 seasons they spent together. Out of those nine they won six. They also reached 13 AFC Championship games together.

Pro Sports Outlook @PSO_Sports Bill Belichick’s NFL HC records:

- Super Bowl Wins (6) & appearances (9)

- Conference Championships (13)

- Playoff Wins (31)

- Stadiums (50) played with a win

- QB-HC wins (249 with Brady)

- Consecutive Wins (21) & playoff Wins (10)

- 3rd most Wins (290)

Bill Belichick’s NFL HC records:- Super Bowl Wins (6) & appearances (9)- Conference Championships (13)- Playoff Wins (31)- Stadiums (50) played with a win- QB-HC wins (249 with Brady)- Consecutive Wins (21) & playoff Wins (10)- 3rd most Wins (290) https://t.co/CbrWUCgL2L

The Brady-Belichick era is not only the most successful in New England Patriots' playoff history but the NFL as well,. After Tom Brady left for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season, Bill Belichick could not work his magic, as New England missed the playoffs for the first time since 2008.

Also Read Article Continues below

Fortunately for fans in New England, their team is back in the postseason again. Bill Belichick will be looking to extend the Patriots' playoff success, this time with rookie sensation Mac Jones under center.

Edited by David Nyland