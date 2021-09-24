Which NFL team did Danny McCray play for?

Danny McCray got people to sit up and take notice as soon as he turned up as a contestant on the 41st edition of 'Survivor' on CBS. While he will have to prove his mettle all over again, the one place where Danny McCray has already proven his worth is on the football field.

Only the very best get to play in the NFL and Danny McCray was worthy enough to be part of the elite. Here's our look at his NFL career.

Danny McCray's NFL career

Dallas Cowboys

Danny McCray came into the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2010. For undrafted free agents, it is tough to get into a team and carve out a spot unless they prove their worth, and that is exactly what Danny McCray did with the Dallas Cowboys.

He mainly played on special teams as he was brought in on the recommendation of special teams coach Joe DeCamillis. In his rookie season, he registered 28 tackles, four shy of the franchise record. The following year, he again led the special teams in tackles, becoming the first player to do so since Cowboys legend Bill Bates.

Having firmly established himself, he became the special teams captain in his third year. That he commanded the respect of the dressing room and was unafraid to put his body on the line are both qualities that will stand him in good stead at his new gig.

In his third year, though, he also had to juggle the role of a strong safety in defense. Unfortunately, he could not juggle both roles and his output in both defense and special teams suffered.

As Dallas improved its safety depth in the offseason in 2013, he stayed on at a reduced salary for just the special teams, but could not recapture his previous form.

Chicago Bears

In 2014, he joined Joe DeCamillis at the Chicago Bears, where he registered 10 special team tackles. In a game against the New York Jets, he also registered 10 tackles on defense.

Dallas Cowboys

In 2015, he re-signed with the Dallas Cowboys on special teams and blocked a punt that led to a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles. But he registered just four tackles on special teams and was waived after the season.

His life has been one about fighting against the odds and making the best of every situation. With these qualities, Danny McCray is well placed be a relevation on 'Survivor'.

