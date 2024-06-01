Which is the only NFL team to neither host nor play in the Super Bowl?

Competing in and winning a Super Bowl are the most important goals for every team that participates in the NFL. Most of the 32 NFL organizations have taken home a Super Bowl.

However, the Vince Lombardi Trophy is still a cherished prize that certain NFL clubs have yet to win. Four of these “Super Bowl-less” have never even participated in the Big Game.

The Cleveland Browns, Detroit Lions, Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars are the four clubs in the group of 12 that have never won the Lombardi Trophy. Neither have they ever advanced to the Big Game.

The Browns are the only team in the league that has neither hosted the championship game nor participated in it. Cleveland is yet to host a Super Bowl. That's because it is not feasible to hold a game of that significance at the team's stadium due to the harsh winters in Ohio.

The Browns have seen little success in the Super Bowl era, especially in the last thirty years. The squad has experienced one winless season in the past three decades and has failed to win any division titles.

The stadiums of the other three clubs that have never participated in the Super Bowl are at least adequate to hold the event. Houston hosted the Big Game in 2004 and 2017, while Detroit hosted it in 1982 and 2006. The 2005 Super Bowl was also held at Jacksonville's EverBank Stadium (originally Alltel Stadium).

Which NFL teams have never won the Super Bowl?

Out of the 32 NFL teams currently competing, the majority have won at least one Lombardi Trophy. However, 12 clubs have not yet taken the honor home.

Below are the clubs who haven't won a Super Bowl:

1) Arizona Cardinals (in one attempt)

2) Atlanta Falcons (in two attempts)

3) Buffalo Bills (in four attempts)

4) Carolina Panthers (in two attempts)

5) Cincinnati Bengals (in three attempts)

6) Cleveland Browns (zero attempts)

7) Detroit Lions (zero attempts)

8) Houston Texans (zero attempts)

9) Jacksonville Jaguars (zero attempts)

10) Los Angeles Chargers (in one attempt)

11) Minnesota Vikings (in four attempts)

12) Tennessee Titans (in one attempt)

The Cardinals, founded in 1920, are the longest-running NFL franchise without a Super Bowl victory.

The Bills and Vikings share the record for the most Super Bowl defeats (four) without winning one. No other team in the NFL has ever experienced what Buffalo did from 1991 to 1994: losing four straight Super Bowls.