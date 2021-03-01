Which NFL team has the most players in the Hall of Fame?

The Chicago Bears are one of the most historic franchises in the NFL. Chicago has a total of 35 players that have been inducted into the NFL Pro Football Hall of Fame. The Bears are ahead of Washington who have 32 players in the Hall of Fame and the Los Angeles Rams who also have 32 players in the Hall of Fame.

It's only fitting that the Chicago Bears sit at the top of the list for the most Hall of Famers. The Bears have played 101 seasons in the NFL, dating back from the 1920 season. Chicago currently holds an overall franchise record of (777-599-42), and has also made it to two Super Bowls, winning one of them.

All together, the Chicago Bears have won 9 total championships in their 101 years in the NFL. Chicago won their first championship in just their second season. At the time, the Bears were known as the Chicago Staleys.

Let's take a look at all 35 players that the Chicago Bears franchise has sent to the NFL Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Who are the 35 players that the Chicago Bears have sent to the NFL Pro Football Hall of Fame?

Former NFL Great and Chicago Bears Great Walter Payton

The 1985 Chicago Bears may be the best NFL team ever to play. That team alone had six future Hall of Famers. Mike Singletary, Jimbo Covert, Dan Hampton, Walter Payton, Richard Dent and head coach Mike Ditka were all a part of the 1985 Chicago Bears. Here is a list of the 35 players from the Chicago Bears franchise to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Dec 3, 1985: the Chicago Bears released the music video for "The Super Bowl Shuffle". #80s pic.twitter.com/RTOGbRcgqx — Old School 80s (@OldSchool80s) December 3, 2020

Chicago Bears Hall of Famers