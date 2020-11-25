Which NFL team has the most Thanksgiving Day wins?

Football on Thanksgiving is a tradition for the Detroit Lions and their fan base.

For as long as we all can remember, the Detroit Lions are always one NFL team that has played on Thanksgiving Day. The game usually features the Lions against an NFC North rival. The Detroit Lions made their Thanksgiving Day debut in 1934 against the Chicago Bears.

Detroit Lions record on Thanksgiving

Detroit is currently 37-39-2 on Thanksgiving Day. Even though they have a losing record, they still have more wins than any other franchise on Thanksgiving.

The Lions have not missed a Thanksgiving game since 1934. The only team that is close to the Detroit Lions is the Dallas Cowboys.

The Detroit Lions will welcome the Houston Texans this Thursday. The Lions are currently on a three-game losing streak on Thanksgiving. The last three seasons the Lions have played the Chicago Bears twice and the Minnesota Vikings on Thanksgiving. It's a good change to get a non-divisional opponent.

Detroit Lions Thanksgiving MVP

The Detroit Lions have played many players on Thanksgiving Day. Barry Sanders was a human joystick at the running back position and played his best football on Thanksgiving. The Detroit Lions' running back is the MVP of Thanksgiving games for the Lions.

Barry Sanders has two games that stand out more than others when it comes to performances on Thanksgiving. The 1995 game against the Minnesota Vikings and the 1997 game against the Chicago Bears. These two games would prove that Barry Sanders is the staple to the Detroit Lions success on Thanksgiving Day.

1995 vs Minnesota Vikings: Barry Sanders Stats

24 carries

138 rushing yards

5.75 yards per carry

1 touchdown

1997 vs Chicago Bears: Barry Sanders Stats

19 carries

167 rushing yards

8.79 yards per carry

3 touchdowns

In these two games Sanders averaged over five yards on each rush he attempted. The Lions would win both of these games and one was a blowout win. In 1995, the Detroit Lions would beat the Minnesota Vikings 44-38 and in 1997, the Lions would blowout the Chicago Bears 55-20. Barry Sanders would play in 10 Thanksgiving games and has a record of 7-3 for the Lions.

Detroit Lions awards on Thanksgiving

The Detroit Lions have won some interesting awards on Thanksgiving that are given out by FOX and CBS. Lets take a look at some of the awards won by Detroit Lions players on Thanksgiving Day.

Thanksgiving Day Awards:

CBS Turkey Leg: Barry Sanders

All Iron Award: Stephen Boyd, Charlie Batch, Calvin Johnson

FOX Turkey Leg: Gus Frerotte, Greg Hill, Johnnie Morton, Robert Porcher

Galloping Gobbler: Dre Bly, Reggie Bush, Matthew Stafford

The Detroit Lions are going to look to add another win to their lead on Thanksgiving day football games. The Lions are leading the overall record on Thanksgiving day by seven games. With the Cowboys and Lions playing every Thanksgiving the Lions will need to break their losing streak and get back on the winning side.