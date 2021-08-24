Which NFL team has the worst offense in 2021?

The modern NFL is built on having a strong offense. With the ascension of spread formations and systems to the pro level, gone are the days when a coach would be successful just playing good defense and running the ball. If you want to win in the modern NFL, you have to be as strong as possible in the offense, especially in the aerial game.

Looking through those lenses, the most important thing to have is an efficient quarterback - one who can, you know, play. But more on that later.

Then, a strong offensive line to allow him to go through the progressions and keep him safe in the pocket is just as important. He's got to throw the ball, so prolific wide receivers are also a necessity.

Running backs and tight ends obviously have their importance, but it's way diminished now if compared to some decades ago. The spread offense is here to stay, and the teams that have adjusted accordingly are those who have had success over the last decade.

Considering all of this, there's no denying that the worst NFL offense in 2021 is from the Houston Texans.

This team has deficiencies on basically every level of their offense. Before we start, let's get the elephant out of the room. It's impossible to see a scenario where Deshaun Watson plays in 2021 after his legal issues and his trade request, so we're not considering him.

First, the quarterback. Tyrod Taylor has been a bridge quarterback in recent years and no one can expect much from him this year either. He works fine as a bridge in the sense that he doesn't actively hurt the offense, but he's not good enough to elevate the group as well. The problem is that he's going to bridge the Texans between Watson and... Davis Mills? That's a no-no.

The offensive line is a huge concern as well. The blind side is rock-solid with the excellent Laremy Tunsil, but the remainder of the group is a problem. Justin Britt is a decent center, and Marcus Cannon can get the job done, but they're not even close to being stars. Titus Howard and Max Scharping also have to prove they're worth a second contract after two dreadful years since they were picked in the early rounds of the 2021 NFL draft.

The wide receiver group lacks talent. Since DeAndre Hopkins was traded, it's impossible to trust the Texans' receiving group. Brandin Cooks is a good player, one of the best on the overall roster, but he's just one guy. All the remaining options have either disappointed in their careers so far, or they're just not good enough to provide an impact.

The running back group is deep, with Philip Lindsay, Mark Ingram, David Johnson and Rex Burkhead all having enough talent to play. But it won't matter in the long run if the Texans can't block for them or if they can't pass the ball efficiently.

Would the Texans have the NFL's worst offense if Watson were playing?

If Watson were available, then the worst offense's title would belong to the Detroit Lions, as they aren't good enough in the quarterback position nor do they have enough receiving options. However, their offensive line is good, so they are still in a better situation than Houston.

After all, Watson is a superstar in the most important position of the game. Whether or not he should be allowed to play is a different discussion. But his talent is undeniable.

