Which NFL teams have cheerleaders in 2022?

When you think about the NFL, you think about bulky muscular men ramming into each other. As you continue to name everything associated with the sport, you'll note that cheerleaders are not far down the list.

Cheerleading has been a substantial part of American football for a very long time. Attractive girls in minimal uniforms perform a variety of dance moves on the field during NFL matchups. However, not every team has cheerleaders in 2022. 25 teams are using cheerleaders this season.

It is common practice during regular season games to help increase the spectacle. It can also boost local support and attract media attention. Apart from practice, training camps, making appearances during matches, photo shoots and charity events, cheerleaders play a vital role in marketing the team brand. NFL teams use cheerleading squads for every match-up, especially the playoffs and Super Bowl.

Which NFL teams do not have cheerleaders?

All but seven out of 32 franchises utilize cheerleading squads. The Buffalo Bills, Cleveland Browns, Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers, Los Angeles Chargers, New York Giants, and Pittsburgh Steelers have all stopped cheerleading practices.

Critics often mention that cheerleaders are a distraction for the players. However, that is only the tip of the iceberg. The pay and employment conditions of cheerleaders has long been a dividing topic in the sport. There is increasing pressure on franchises to pay their cheerleaders more and to change their employment policies.

There are some odd regulations that cheerleaders have to adher to, which vary with every franchise. Their relationships, friendships and personal lives are heavily regulated, as are their social media accounts. As a result, franchises are starting to come under scrutiny.

NFL franchises' cheerleading team names

NFL Team Cheerleading Team Name Former Cheerleading Name Arizona Cardinals Arizona Cardinals Cheerleaders Phoenix Cardinals Cheerleaders Atlanta Falcons Atlanta Falcons Cheerleaders The Falconettes Baltimore Ravens Baltimore Ravens Cheerleaders Baltimore Ravens Cheerleaders Buffalo Bills Buffalo Bills Buffalo Jills Carolina Panthers Carolina Topcats Carolina Topcats Chicago Bears Chicago Honey Bears Chicago Honey Bears Cincinnati Bengals Cincinnati Ben-Gals Cincinnati Ben-Gals Dallas Cowboys Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders CowBelles & Beaux Denver Broncos Denver Broncos Cheerleaders Pony Express, Bronco Belles Detroit Lions Detroit Lions Cheerleaders Detroit Lions Cheerleaders Green Bay Packers Green Bay Packers Cheerleaders Sideliners, Golden Girls, Packerettes Houston Texans Houston Texans Cheerleaders Houston Texans Cheerleaders Indianapolis Colts Indianapolis Colts Cheerleaders Baltimore Colts Cheerleaders Jacksonville Jaguars Jacksonville ROAR Jacksonville ROAR Kansas City Chiefs Kansas City Chiefs Cheerleaders Chiefettes, Chief Cheerleaders Las Vegas Raiders Las Vegas Raiderettes Las Vegas Raiderettes Los Angeles Chargers Los Angeles Charger Girls San Diego Charger Girls, Chargettes Los Angeles Rams Los Angeles Rams Cheerleaders Embraceable Ewes Miami Dolphins Miami Dolphins Cheerleaders Dolphins Starbrites, Dolphin Dolls Minnesota Vikings Minnesota Vikings Cheerleaders The Parkettes, Vi-Queens New England Patriots New England Patriots Cheerleaders New England Patriots Cheerleaders New Orleans Saints New Orleans Saintsations Angels, Bonnies Amies, Mam'selles, Mademoiselles, Saints Dancers New York Jets New York Jets Flight Crew Jets Flag Crew Philadelphia Eagles Philadelphia Eagles Cheerleaders The Eagles Cheerleaders, Liberty Belles, Eaglettes Pittsburgh Steelers Pittsburgh Steelerettes Pittsburgh Steelerettes San Francisco 49ers San Francisco 49ers Gold Rush San Francisco 49ers Gold Rush Seattle Seahawks Seahawks Dancers Sea Gals Tampa Bay Buccaneers Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders SwashBucklers Tennessee Titans Tennessee Titans Cheerleaders The Derrick Dolls Washington Commanders Command Force Washington Entertainment Team, First Ladies of Football, Washington Redskins, Redskinettes

Does the cheerleading team travel with the franchise?

Generally, cheerleaders find their own way to the game's destination. They do not have full-time contracts with the team. But in some cases, the performing artists are asked to travel with the squad depending on the fixture. For example, the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders went with the team in the playoffs. The performers are also expected to motivate their team only at their respective home stadiums.

