Which NFL teams have cheerleaders in 2022?

When you think about the NFL, you think about bulky muscular men ramming into each other. As you continue to name everything associated with the sport, you'll note that cheerleaders are not far down the list.
Cheerleading has been a substantial part of American football for a very long time. Attractive girls in minimal uniforms perform a variety of dance moves on the field during NFL matchups. However, not every team has cheerleaders in 2022. 25 teams are using cheerleaders this season.
It is common practice during regular season games to help increase the spectacle. It can also boost local support and attract media attention. Apart from practice, training camps, making appearances during matches, photo shoots and charity events, cheerleaders play a vital role in marketing the team brand. NFL teams use cheerleading squads for every match-up, especially the playoffs and Super Bowl.
Which NFL teams do not have cheerleaders?
All but seven out of 32 franchises utilize cheerleading squads. The Buffalo Bills, Cleveland Browns, Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers, Los Angeles Chargers, New York Giants, and Pittsburgh Steelers have all stopped cheerleading practices.
Critics often mention that cheerleaders are a distraction for the players. However, that is only the tip of the iceberg. The pay and employment conditions of cheerleaders has long been a dividing topic in the sport. There is increasing pressure on franchises to pay their cheerleaders more and to change their employment policies.
There are some odd regulations that cheerleaders have to adher to, which vary with every franchise. Their relationships, friendships and personal lives are heavily regulated, as are their social media accounts. As a result, franchises are starting to come under scrutiny.
NFL franchises' cheerleading team names
Does the cheerleading team travel with the franchise?
Generally, cheerleaders find their own way to the game's destination. They do not have full-time contracts with the team. But in some cases, the performing artists are asked to travel with the squad depending on the fixture. For example, the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders went with the team in the playoffs. The performers are also expected to motivate their team only at their respective home stadiums.