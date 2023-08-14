Which player played for Bears and Buccaneers? August 14 NFL Immaculate Grid answers

In the most recent edition of the NFL Immaculate Grid, your familiarity with celebrated players and their team affiliations undergoes a genuine trial. The latest edition brings the spotlight on an athlete who has played for both the Chicago Bears and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Stepping into the limelight for the today's NFL Immaculate Grid is none other than Brian Griese.

NFL Immaculate Grid for August 14

Brian Griese's NFL journey as a quarterback spanned an impressive 11 seasons, during which he showcased his skills with four distinct teams: the Denver Broncos, Miami Dolphins, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Chicago Bears.

After being picked by the Denver Broncos in the third round of the 1998 NFL Draft, Brian Griese's career began to take shape. His initial five seasons with the Broncos, spanning from 1998 to 2002, saw him start 51 out of 53 games. He accumulated 11,763 yards, accompanied by 71 touchdowns.

Following his stint with the Broncos, he joined the Miami Dolphins for a brief but significant chapter in his career. The trajectory then led him to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he spent two productive seasons. During this period, he took the field for 21 games, achieving a commendable 12-9 winning record.

In 2006, Griese made a move to the Chicago Bears, donning their jersey for two impactful years. In a surprising twist, he made his way back to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2008, marking his final season in the NFL.

NFL Immaculate Grid’s August 14 solutions

With the inclusion of Brian Griese, one part of the Immaculate Grid has already been solved. Without further ado, here are the complete answers to the NFL Immaculate Grid for Aug. 14.

NFL Immaculate Grid answers for August 14

Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Brian Griese Chicago Bears and New York Jets - Thomas Jones 1st Team AP All-Pro from Chicago Bears - Roquan Smith Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Vincent Jackson Los Angeles Chargers and New York Jets - LaDainian Tomlinson 1st Team AP All-Pro from Los Angeles Chargers - Adrian Phillips Houston Texans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Dare Ogunbowale Houston Texans and New York Jets - Ryan Fitzpatrick 1st Team AP All-Pro from Houston Texans - DeAndre Hopkins