Which player played for both Bucs and Browns? August 7 NFL Immaculate Grid answers

In this Immaculate Grid piece, we will highlight two players that appeared for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cleveland Browns. The Buccaneers are two teams rebuilding ahead of the 2023 NFL season after some years of relative success.

In this piece, we will showcase two players that earned their NFL stripes on both sides. So, without further ado, let's dive into the Immaculate Grid.

First is Breshad Perriman, a speedy wideout representing both the Bucs and Browns in his eventful career. Perriman played college football for UCF and was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens with the 26th overall pick of the 2015 Draft. He didn't play in his rookie season due to an injury.

Perriman eventually debuted for the Ravens in 2016, putting up respectable numbers as a third-option wide receiver. The Ravens ultimately released him on September 1, 2018.

Following his release from the Ravens, Perriman appeared for the Cleveland Browns, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New York Jets, and, once again, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He is currently with the Indianapolis Colts, and he looks set to catch passes from highly touted rookie Anthony Richardson.

BUCPOWER.COM @BucpowerC

Bucs 23 Browns 20

After six years in Tampa, Vinny Testaverde chose a back-up role in Cleveland as his best option but even lost his return game. Craig Erickson threw a pair of scores including this one to Robert Claiborne. ON THIS DAY IN 1993 - Vinny’s return to TampaBucs 23 Browns 20After six years in Tampa, Vinny Testaverde chose a back-up role in Cleveland as his best option but even lost his return game. Craig Erickson threw a pair of scores including this one to Robert Claiborne. pic.twitter.com/qdOpFe6Ivl

NFL Immaculate Grid: Other players that appeared for the Bucs and Browns

Next up is none other than former Pro Bowl quarterback Vinny Testaverde. Testaverde played in the NFL for 21 years and for both the Bucs and Browns and five other franchises. The other franchises are the New York Jets, Baltimore Ravens, Dallas Cowboys, New England Patriots, and the Carolina Panthers.

Testaverde was as good as they came back in the day, and he was selected to the Pro Bowl twice during his NFL career. Testaverde's first two stints in the league were with the Tampa Bay Bucs (six seasons) and the Cleveland Browns (three seasons), and he played arguably his best football during that era. Testaverde retired from the NFL after the 2007 NFL season. He retired with a stacked individual accolades case, and all that was left was a Super Bowl win.

Other players to represent both the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cleveland Browns include but aren't limited to Immaculate Grid stars Kalvin Pearson, Jim Pyne, Alex Smith, David Verser, and more.

