Which player played for the Cardinals and Bengals? NFL Immaculate Grid answers for August 3

Players are given a daily task in the exciting world of the NFL Immaculate Grid that assesses their understanding of players and the teams they have played for.

Today's challenge aims to name famous athletes who have had an uncommon chance to wear the colors of both the Arizona Cardinals and the Cincinnati Bengals.

Former NFL quarterback Carson Palmer enjoyed fifteen years in the league, mainly with the Arizona Cardinals and Cincinnati Bengals. He was a USC Trojans college football player and won the Heisman Trophy in 2002.

The Bengals selected Palmer as the first overall choice in the 2003 NFL Draft. He quickly began proving to the squad why he was the first player chosen in the draft with solid performances and on-field dominance. Palmer passed for more than 3,000 yards in five different campaigns with the Bengals and twice took the team to the postseason.

Palmer was ultimately traded to the Oakland Raiders in 2011 after playing for the Bengals for multiple seasons. He kept putting up outstanding statistics and enhanced his standing as one of the league's best quarterbacks.

After being dealt to the Arizona Cardinals in 2013, Carson Palmer's career took another positive turn. He spent many of his most fruitful years with the Cardinals, helping the group to numerous postseason berths.

Palmer was a three-time Pro Bowler who passed for 46,247 yards, 294 scores, and 187 INTs while never winning a title. He stood as one of the league's top passers when he was fit and performing at his peak.

NFL immaculate grid for August 3: Dre Kirkpatrick also played for both the Cincinnati Bengals and Arizona Cardinals

Cornerback D'Andre Kirkpatrick is presently a free agent. In the first round of the 2012 NFL Draft, the Cincinnati Bengals selected him out of Alabama with the 17th overall choice. He has additionally appeared for the San Francisco 49ers and the Arizona Cardinals.

Kirkpatrick played with the Bengals for his first eight NFL seasons before switching to the Cardinals prior to the 2020 campaign. In his 14 games with the Cardinals in a season, including 11 starts, he registered three interceptions and 56 tackles. After the season, he became a free agent.

He briefly spent time with the San Francisco 49ers before being released in November 2021.