Which player played for Chargers and Rams? NFL Immaculate Grid answers for July 31 

The NFL Immaculate Grid is for football enthusiasts who are waiting for the 2023 NFL season to begin. This intriguing puzzle challenges fans' knowledge of players who have had stints with multiple teams in the league.

Among the nine names featured in the puzzle is a player who has had the honor of playing for two distinct teams in the NFL.

One of the grids today need someone who has played for Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers. One of the notable names that can be included in this puzzle is Troy Reeder.

Can you take on the challenge and identify all nine players in this exciting NFL Immaculate Grid? If you can't, don't worry, as we'll provide the answers further down in the article.

NFL Immaculate Grid for July 31st

Troy Reeder began his NFL journey as an undrafted free agent with the Los Angeles Rams on April 27, 2019. He was an integral part of the Rams' defense, playing as a linebacker for three seasons.

During his rookie season, Reeder showed promise, starting in eight out of 16 games. He demonstrated his defensive prowess by making 58 tackles and forcing two fumbles. The following season, he continued to make strides, starting in seven games out of 16 and impressively notching three sacks, 81 tackles, four QB hits and defending two passes.

In 2021, Reeder's role expanded further, as he started in 10 games. He showcased his tackling abilities once again, amassing an impressive 91 tackles along with two sacks, four QB hits and six passes defended. It was considered his best season up to that point.

However, in 2022, he moved on from the Rams and signed a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Chargers worth $1.075 million. In that season, he played all 17 games but did not secure any starting positions, contributing with 11 tackles.

As of 2023, Troy Reeder has now joined the Minnesota Vikings on a one-year contract worth $1.232 million, embarking on his fifth season in the NFL with a new team.

Exploring the NFL Immaculate Grid’s July 31 solutions

With the inclusion of a notable name, Troy Reeder, one part of the NFL Immaculate Grid has already been solved. Without further ado, here are the complete answers to the NFL Immaculate Grid for July 31.

NFL Immaculate Grid answers for July 31st

Tennessee Titans and Buffalo Bills - Ryan Fitzpatrick Tennessee Titans and Los Angeles Rams - Robert Woods 3000+ yards passing season for Tennessee Titans - Ryan Tannehill Los Angeles Chargers and Buffalo Bills - Tyrod Taylor Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams - Troy Reeder 3000+ yards passing season for Los Angeles Chargers - Philip Rivers Houston Texans and Buffalo Bills - Jerry Hughes Houston Texans and Los Angeles Rams - Case Keenum 3000+ yards passing season for Houston Texans - Davis Mills