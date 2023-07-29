Which player played for Chiefs and Jaguars? NFL Immaculate Grid answers for July 29

As the highly anticipated 2023 NFL season draws near, the excitement among football enthusiasts is reaching a fever pitch. The excitement is being further fueled by the NFL Immaculate Grid.

This captivating daily puzzle has been meticulously crafted to put fans' knowledge of NFL players to the ultimate test. With nine names to uncover, this engaging NFL Immaculate Grid promises to thrill and intrigue football fans alike.

In today's edition of the NFL Immaculate Grid, we focus on a remarkable player who has proudly represented both the Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars. One talented individual who has played for both the teams is Damien Wilson.

Wilson, a linebacker in the NFL, is currently a free agent. Over the course of his NFL career, which spans eight seasons, he has played for different teams. His journey began with the Dallas Cowboys in 2015 when he was drafted as the 127th pick in the fourth round.

Cleveland Browns v Carolina Panthers

Damien spent four seasons with the Cowboys before moving on to join the Kansas City Chiefs in 2019, where he played for two seasons. In 2021, he joined the Jacksonville Jaguars, and in the last season, he played for the Carolina Panthers.

Throughout his NFL career, Damien Wilson has participated in 127 games, starting in 73 of them. He has achieved nine sacks, 419 tackles, 19 QB Hits, nine passes defended, and five forced fumbles. In terms of earnings, he has accumulated a total of $15.3 million during his eight seasons in the league.

Exploring the NFL Immaculate Grid’s July 29 solutions

With the inclusion of one notable name, Damien Wilson, the first part of the NFL Immaculate Grid has already been solved. Without further ado, here are the complete answers to the NFL Immaculate Grid for July 29.

NFL Immaculate gird answers for 29th July

New England Patriots and Jacksonville Jaguars - Kyle Brady New England Patriots and Green Bay Packers - Terry Glenn New England Patriots' Player who has earned 1st Team AP All-Pro - Marcus Jones Seattle Seahawks and Jacksonville Jaguars - Sean Dawkins Seattle Seahawks and Green Bay Packers - Eugene Robinson Seattle Seahawks Player who has earned 1st Team AP All-Pro - Bobby Wagner Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars - Damien Wilson Kansas City Chiefs and Green Bay Packers - Marquez Valdes-Scantling Kansas City Chiefs' Player who has earned 1st Team AP All-Pro - Patrick Mahomes