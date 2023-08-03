Who played for Jaguars and Raiders? NFL Immaculate Grid answers for August 3

The NFL Immaculate Grid is a daily puzzle meticulously designed to put fans' knowledge of NFL players to the test. With nine names to uncover, this challenging puzzle promises to keep football fans thrilled and intrigued.

In today's edition of the NFL Immaculate Grid, the spotlight shines on a player who represented both the Jacksonville Jaguars and Las Vegas Raiders.

Keelan Cole, a talented individual, had the honor of playing for both teams, showcasing his skills and dedication on the field.

NFL Immaculate Grid answers for August 3

WR Keelan Cole is set to enter his seventh season in the NFL this year, having played for three different teams: the Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Jets, and Las Vegas Raiders.

After going undrafted in 2017, Cole was signed by the Jacksonville Jaguars. He spent four seasons with the Jaguars from 2017 to 2020. His rookie year showed promise, starting in 6 out of 16 games, making 42 receptions on 83 targets for 748 yards, and scoring three touchdowns.

However, he struggled to replicate that level of performance in the subsequent seasons, only surpassing 500+ yards once, which occurred in 2020. In his final season with the Jaguars, he played all 16 games and had 88 receptions for 642 yards, finding the end zone five times.

New England Patriots v Las Vegas Raiders

Moving on to the 2021 season, Cole joined the New York Jets. He started 11 out of 15 games, catching 28 passes for 449 yards and scoring one touchdown. The following season, he switched to the Las Vegas Raiders, starting in 3 out of 14 games and recording just 10 receptions and one touchdown.

Now, he enters his seventh season and will look to make an impact with the Las Vegas Raiders.

NFL Immaculate Grid’s August 3 solutions

With the inclusion of a notable name, Keelan Cole, one part of the Immaculate Grid, has already been solved. Without further ado, here are the complete answers to the NFL Immaculate Grid for August 3.

Detroit Lions and Las Vegas Raiders - RB Ameer Abdullah Detroit Lions and Cincinnati Bengals - Former QB Gus Frerotte Named First Team AP All-Pro from Detroit Lions - Former RB Barry Sanders Jacksonville Jaguars and Las Vegas Raiders - WR Keelan Cole Jacksonville Jaguars and Cincinnati Bengals - Former TE Tyler Eifert Named First Team AP All-Pro from Jacksonville Jaguars - DE Calais Campbell Arizona Cardinals and Las Vegas Raiders - C Rodney Hudson Arizona Cardinals and Cincinnati Bengals - Former QB Carson Palmer Named First Team AP All-Pro from Arizona Cardinals - S Budda Baker