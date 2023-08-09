Which player played for Jets and Bengals? NFL Immaculate Grid answers for August 9

In this Immaculate Grid, we will examine NFL players representing the New York Jets and the Cincinnati Bengals. Both teams are quite popular with loyal fan bases and have had their fair share of stars. This piece will highlight some elite NFL players wearing their jerseys.

Here we will showcase two players with vastly different catalogs but one thing in common. That being that they balled out in both New York and Cincinnati.

The first player on our Immaculate Grid is Mike Nugent, a placekicker highly heralded coming out of college. Nugent was picked by the New York Jets in round two of the 2005 Draft, a rarity as placekickers hardly get drafted in the earlier rounds.

Nugent was an undisputed starter at his position in his first three years in the Immaculate Grid. He never missed a game and put up decent numbers for the Jets.

However, he got injured in the 2008 season and never regained his place for the Jets. He was eventually released and started a short journeyman era, playing for both the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Arizona Cardinals.

At the end of the 2009 season, he signed a deal with the Cincinnati Bengals, becoming their starting placekicker. Nugent spent seven productive years with the Bengals, becoming a franchise favorite. He was released at the end of the 2016 season.

The rest of Mike Nugent's career was spent as a backup. He appeared for the Dallas Cowboys, Chicago Bears, Oakland Raiders, New England Patriots, and Arizona Cardinals before hanging up his cleats in 2020.

NFL Immaculate Grid: The other player that appeared for the Jets and Bengals

Next up is Boomer Esiason, a Cincinnati Bengals legend, having appeared for the franchise for most of his stellar fourteen-year professional football career.

The Bengals selected him with a second-round pick in the 1984 NFL Draft. Aside from his ten seasons with the Bengals, he also turned out for the New York Jets and Arizona Cardinals.

Esiason was named the NFL's most valuable player in 1988 as a member of the Cincinnati Bengals. He earned the NFL Man of the Year Award in 1995 with the New York Jets. He was also selected to the Pro Bowl four times in a distinguished career.

These days, the Immaculate Grid star Boomer Esiason appears as an NFL analyst on TV and is one of the most articulate analysts out there.

