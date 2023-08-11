Which player played for both the Rams and Falcons? August 11 NFL Immaculate Grid answers

The NFL Immaculate Grid is a challenge that tests your understanding of well-known players and their connections with different NFL franchises. We'll concentrate on athletes who played for both the Los Angeles Rams and the Atlanta Falcons in the NFL.

Former NFL running back Steven Jackson spent 12 years in the league, mostly with the St. Louis Rams.

After playing college football for Oregon State, Steven Jackson was chosen by the Rams as the 24th overall pick in the first round of the 2004 NFL Draft, where he played the first nine seasons of his NFL career. He played for the Atlanta Falcons from 2013 to 2014 and the New England Patriots in his final season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Steven Jackson made a name for himself as the Rams' main running back and explosive engine very quickly. He was renowned for his real rushing manner, dexterity, and ability to penetrate defenses throughout the course of his playing career. He had a few successful seasons and, from 2005 to 2012, rushed for more than 1,000 yards in eight consecutive campaigns.

Jackson had an effect on the game that went past what he did on the pitch. He was renowned for his demeanor and authority, acting as a role model for upcoming players and gaining the admiration of both colleagues and rivals. He participated in numerous philanthropic endeavors and neighborhood outreach programs away from football.

Jackson formally confirmed his retirement from football following the 2015 campaign.

NFL Immaculate Grid for August 11: Chris Chandler also played for both the Rams and Falcons

Former NFL quarterback Chris Chandler spent a total of 17 years on the field. Throughout his NFL playing career, he was a member of seven different teams, including the Rams and the Falcons. He is best remembered for guiding the Atlanta Falcons to a 14-2 record in 1998, which was followed by a Super Bowl XXXIII berth.

Chandler played in the Pro Bowl twice. In his NFL career, the talented QB threw for over 28,000 yards and 170 touchdowns. His career accomplishments include leading the Atlanta Falcons to their first Super Bowl and tossing for 352 yards and four scores in a 1995 contest for the Houston Oilers.