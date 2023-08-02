Which player played for Saints and Falcons? NFL Immaculate Grid answers for August 2

Two NFL players who have previously played for the New Orleans Saints and the Atlanta Falcons are featured in today's NFL Immaculate Grid. Players will therefore need to find out which stars have worn both teams' uniforms in the past.

Wide receiver Joe Horn, who is no longer active, was taken by the Kansas City Chiefs in the fifth round of the 1996 NFL Draft. Before moving on to the CFL, he played for the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints.

Horn played for the Chiefs during his first four NFL seasons, hauling in 53 passes for 879 yards and seven scores across 49 contests and two starts.

He played in New Orleans from 2000 to 2006, when he acquired a more notable reputation. While playing for the Saints, Horn won over many fans and was an important component of the group's offensive strategy.

Horn played a crucial role in the 2006 campaign for New Orleans's maiden appearance in the NFC Championship, with 37 catches for 679 yards. Then, he spent a single season in Atlanta before ending his playing career in 2010.

Horn had a fruitful NFL tenure, with four trips to the Pro Bowl. Playing with some outstanding quarterbacks, including Drew Brees, Horn piled up 603 catches for 8,744 receiving yards and 58 TDs throughout this period. Jaycee, his son, is currently a cornerback for the Carolina Panthers.

NFL immaculate grid for August 2: David Onyemata has also donned the colors of both New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons

NFL defensive end David Onyemata currently plays for the Atlanta Falcons. He inked a three-year contract with the Falcons this offseason.

The Saints selected Onyemata in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft. He won a place on the club's defensive front rotation from his debut season thanks to his special blend of stature, pace, and versatility at the line of defense. Onyemata joined the Falcons as a free agent after his contract with the Saints expired at the end of the 2022 season. He will now try to align himself with a fresh defensive line.