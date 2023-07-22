Madden 24 Rookie QB Ratings: Listing numbers for Bryce Young, Anthony Richardson, and co

Madden 24 ratings are out ahead of the game's official release, and rookie QB ratings have quickly become a significant talking point. A record number of quarterbacks were selected in the Bryce Young-led 2023 NFL draft. The success of Mr. Irrelevant, Brock Purdy, likely showed the league that there is loads of talent at the QB position, even at the tail end of the NFL draft.

In this piece, we will give you a rundown of the ratings of the NFL's newest shot callers, highlighting where they rank among their fellow rookies. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

The Madden 24 Rookie QB Ratings

The Madden gaming franchise has the annoying tradition of giving rookie QBs meager ratings, and this year is the same. Here's a list of the top five rookie QB ratings for Madden 24.

Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers - 74 C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans - 73 Anthony Richardson, Indianapolis Colts - 70 Will Levis, Tennessee Titans - 69 Hendon Hooker, Detroit Lions - 68

The players mentioned above were taken in the first three rounds of the 2023 draft. Bryce Young and CJ Stroud went one and two to the Carolina Panthers and Houston Texans, respectively.

Anthony Richardson wasn't far off, as the Indianapolis Colts snagged him with the fifth overall pick. Will Levis left the draft board the next day as the 33rd pick to the Tennessee Titans, while Hendon Hooker found a home in Detroit with the 68th overall pick.

All of the above players were solid college contributors, but it's clear that the Madden creators want to see more from them before they get top-notch ratings.

Where do QBs rank on the top 15 Rookies in Madden 24?

Rookie quarterbacks do not rank nearly as high as other positions in the top fifteen list of Madden 24 rookies. The shot callers are maligned, mainly in favor of other positional groups.

Here are the top 15 rated rookies in Madden 24:

Bijan Robinson, HB - 81 Jalen Carter, DT - 79 Will Anderson Jr., LE - 78 Devon Witherspoon CB - 78 Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR - 78 Jahmyr Gibbs, HB - 77 Paris Johnson Jr., RT - 77 Christian Gonzalez, CB - 77 Peter Skoronski, LG - 76 Emmanuel Forbes, CB - 76 Deonte Banks, CB - 76 Dalton Kincaid, TE - 76 Jordan Addison, WR - 76 Tyree Wilson, ROLB - 75 Bryce Young, QB - 74

As you can see from the above list, every positional group is getting more love than the quarterbacks. The highest-rated rookie in Madden 24 is Atlanta Falcons rookie running back Bijan Robinson. He is the most pro-ready player in his draft class, so that shouldn't come as a surprise. Other players worth looking at are University of Georgia alums Jalen Carter and Will Anderson Jr.

