What is Sauce Gardner's Madden 24 rating? Ranking top 10 CBs in latest edition

It didn’t take long for cornerback Sauce Gardner to prove that he belongs in the National Football League.

He won the 2022 Defensive Rookie of the Year honors after finishing with 75 tackles, 20 pass deflections, and two interceptions.

Those numbers also earned him a Pro Bowl and a First Team All-Pro nod.

The former University of Cincinnati standout also finished eighth in the voting for Associate Press Defensive Player of the Year, won by Nick Bosa.

Unfortunately, the Jets missed the playoffs despite him being a shutdown defender in the team’s secondary. After a 7-4 record, they lost their last six games, extending their playoff drought to 12 seasons.

However, his stellar rookie season prompted Electronic Arts to grant him a 93 overall rating on Madden 24, tied for fourth-highest among cornerbacks.

Sauce Gardner’s overall rating factors in his 92 speed rating, 94 acceleration rating, 90 agility rating, and 91 jumping rating.

He also received a rating of 90 or higher in injury protection (94), stamina (94), change of direction (90), and play recognition (93).

As one of the league’s best cornerbacks, Gardner also received a 97 man coverage rating, a 92 zone coverage rating, and a 91 press rating.

Gardner will be one of the leaders for the young but talented Jets defense, together with D.J. Reed, C.J. Mosley, Carl Lawson, and Quinnen Williams.

Who’s above Sauce Gardner in the Madden 24 cornerback ratings?

Elite cornerbacks are in front of Sauce Gardner in the Madden 24 ratings.

EA Sports ranks the Miami Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey as the best cornerback in Madden 24 with a 97 overall rating. The three-time First Team All-Pro member got high marks in speed (92), accuracy (94), agility (91), awareness (96), jumping (94), stamina (94), and toughness (90).

The one-time Super Bowl champion also got a line of nine in play recognition (94), man coverage (97), zone coverage (95), and press rating (99).

Jaire Alexander is in second place, with a 95 overall rating. That grade factors in his marks in speed (92), acceleration (93), agility (93), awareness (97), stamina (93), and change of direction (95).

His man and zone coverage ratings are 96, while his play recognition is 95. EA gave the two-time All-Pro a 94 press rating.

Third is the Denver Broncos’ Patrick Surtain II, with an overall rating one point higher than Sauce Gardner’s. His speed, acceleration, and awareness are 93, 92, and 92. His jumping and injury ratings are the same (92).

The third-year player from Alabama also received the following: stamina (96), change of direction (91), play recognition (94), man coverage (96), and zone coverage (93). Surtain II has a 94 press rating.

All-Pro cornerback Marlon Humphrey has the same overall rating as Sauce Gardner. Completing the top ten cornerbacks in Madden 24 are Darius Slay (92), Stephon Gilmore (91), Marshon Lattimore (90), Tre’Davious White (90), and Denzel Ward (88).

