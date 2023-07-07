Madden 24 franchise mode: Top 5 new features in game’s latest edition

Madden 24 is the most recent version of the popular EA Sports video game for the NFL. The highly anticipated release date is set for the middle of August, just weeks before the 2023 NFL season kicks off. Gamers and NFL fans are excited for another year of new features and gameplay animations.

One of the most popular gaming modes in Madden each year is the franchise mode. This allows users to run their team in the game in a realistic way as compared to the way the real NFL works. Basically, the gamer gets the opportunity to serve as the teams owner, general manager, head coach, and all players at the same time.

Each year, EA Sports makes an effort to make changes and improvements to many of their game modes, including franchise. Here are five of the most notable updates to the franchise mode in Madden 24 this year.

#1 Deeper Trade Packages in Madden 24

Making trades is one of the features that makes franchise mode so much fun because it allows the user to attempt to build their team the way they prefer it to be. In previous years of franchise mode, the game would allow up to three total pieces per side in a trade, including players and draft picks. This year's version has doubled down, allowing six slots on each side for the first time ever.

#2 Contract Restructuring

The ability to restructure any current contract is finally a feature that has been added to Madden 24 after much demand for many years. While it's limited to just one of the ways real NFL teams have at their disposal, it's definitely a welcome addition. Users in the game are now able to reduce a player's salary and convert it into bonus money, helping to clear up yearly cap space.

#3 Training Camp

A new training camp period has been added to each offseason of franchise mode. Gamers will use this time to put some of their players through specific drills to help improve their experience points in certain areas, as well as their overall rating. This fun new mode will also give users their first look at the players they select in game's NFL Draft.

#4 Weekly Practices

Previous year's of franchise mode have also included weekly practices, but Madden 24 will have a significant change to the feature. Rather than being able to simulate through this portion of the week, users will need to complete their practices manually. This will give players the opportunity to gain experience points and improve overall ratings each week.

#5 Reordering Depth Charts

Many Madden gamers who play franchise mode have often run into the same issue with their depth charts. After spending a ton of time going through each positions and setting the starters and backups they want to get the most playing time, the game resets it as soon as they make any other roster changes. Madden 24 has finally fixed this annoyance, locking depth chart changes in until the user manually adjusts them.

