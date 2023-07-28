Which players played for 49ers and Steelers? NFL Immaculate Grid answers for July 28

In today's Immaculate Grid, we'll examine NFL players who played for both the Pittsburgh Steelers and the San Francisco 49ers.

Among the most prosperous NFL teams in memory are the Steelers and the 49ers. The two sides have illustrious histories, and we will focus on two noteworthy stars who played for the organizations.

Tight end Vance McDonald officially retired in 2021 after eight years in the league. He spent the first four years with the San Francisco 49ers after being selected by the team in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft. McDonald then spent another four years as a player for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

McDonald's tough style and tenacity in the NFL made him popular among fans. He had 181 catches for 2,036 yards and 15 TDs in 101 appearances. In 2020, he saw less playing time as the Steelers switched to a system that relied more on passing. In 2021, his final NFL season, the now 33-year-old participated in only 44% of the Steelers' offensive snaps, compared to 69% in 2019 and 51% a year before.

Immaculate Grid for July 28: Darin Jordan also played for San Francisco 49ers and Pittsburgh Steelers

Retired linebacker Darin Jordan spent four years in the league with the San Francisco 49ers and Pittsburgh Steelers. The Steelers selected him in the fifth round of the 1988 NFL Draft. At Northeastern University, he excelled while playing collegiate football for their football team.

The Las Vegas Raiders quickly signed him when Pittsburgh dismissed him. He was released once more after spending a few days with the team since they believed he was unfamiliar with the way things worked.

The 49ers later agreed to sign Jordan. Prior to the 1994 season, he was waived from the team. Jordan rejoined the 49ers in January 1995 as a reserve linebacker and special teams player. In Super Bowl XXIX against the Los Angeles Chargers, he made his season debut for their special team. After defeating the Chargers by a score of 49-26, Jordan helped the 49ers make history by becoming the first club to win five Super Bowl titles.