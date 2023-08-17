Which players have played for Bears and Cowboys? August 17 NFL Immaculate Grid answers

Today's edition of the Immaculate Grid will highlight two players representing the Chicago Bears and Dallas Cowboys. This Immaculate Grid will showcase the careers, timelines, and laurels they achieved in the NFL.

First is a Super Bowl-winning tight end, Martellus Bennett, who appeared for the Bears, Cowboys, New York Giants, New England Patriots, and Green Bay Packers. The Dallas Cowboys drafted Bennett in the second round of the 2008 NFL Draft. He was selected from Texas A&M, where he had a stellar college career.

Bennett was a unit in Dallas, contributing as a pass catcher and blocker. He served the franchise in a backup capacity for the majority of his time there but still regularly churned out solid performances for the franchise. He left the side with over 800 receiving yards, 85 receptions, and four touchdowns in 69 games.

His next stop was in New York, where he appeared for the Giants. Bennett was an undisputed starter for the Giants putting up career highs in all major statistical categories. He started every game that season and nearly led the team to a postseason berth.

He left the Giants after the 2012 season to join the Chicago Bears. Bennett was solid and reliable for the Bears, upping his productivity and earning a Pro Bowl selection in his second season in Chicago. He became one of the better players at his position during his stint with the Bears.

The Texas alum joined the New England Patriots in 2016, helping the franchise to a Super Bowl victory in his first stint with the team. He dropped solid Immaculate Grid numbers all season long and was much more than Rob Gronkowski's backup.

Bennett spent his last NFL season with the Green Bay Packers and Patriots; he wasn't as durable as he would have liked and decided to call it a career. He announced his NFL retirement on March 23, 2018, to focus entirely on his budding multimedia production company.

NFL Immaculate Grid: Other players that appeared for the Cowboys and Bears

Next is former defensive tackle Tank Johnson, a now-retired defensive lynchpin that appeared for the Cowboys, Bears, and Cincinnati Bengals.

The Bears selected Johnson in the second round of the 2004 NFL Draft. The Washington University alum spent the first three years of his NFL career with the Bears as a backup player at the DT position.

Johnson later signed for the Dallas Cowboys, where he played for just two seasons. He missed most of the Cowboys' games during that spell because of injuries and off-the-field issues.

Johnson spent the last two seasons of his career with the Cincinnati Bengals in a starting role. That was the first time in his career that he was a proper first option at his natural defensive tackle position. Johnson stayed on the roster until August 16, 2011, when his contract was terminated. He hasn't appeared on an Immaculate Grid roster since.

