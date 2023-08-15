Which players played for both Browns and Saints? August 15 NFL Immaculate Grid answers

Today's Immaculate Grid highlights players who appeared for NFL franchises the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints. These players appeared in full NFL games for both franchises and not merely the teams' practice squads.

First is Mark Campbell, a tight end who played for the Browns, Saints and Buffalo Bills. Campbell went undrafted in the 1999 NFL Draft despite having a promising college football career with the University of Michigan. He was signed by the Cleveland Browns soon after the draft to add depth to the tight end unit.

Campbell missed most of the 2001 season with a broken leg. The Michigan alum battled back from injury and returned at the beginning of 2002 as the team's starting TE. Following his return, he appeared in 46 games for the Browns, 30 as the team's starting tight end, and caught 46 passes for 390 yards and four touchdowns.

His next stop was in Buffalo, as he joined the team via trade for the 2003 NFL season. Campbell was solid for the Bills, both as a blocker and pass catcher. He appeared in 42 games for the Bills, 33 as a starting tight end, and caught 70 passes for 681 yards and six touchdowns.

After leaving the Bills, he finished his NFL career with a stint in New Orleans playing for the Saints. As this was a reduced role, Campbell put up career lows in most categories.

He left the Saints with a stat line of 285 yards and two touchdowns in 23 appearances, of which 14 were as a starter. Campbell ended his career with a stat line of 111 games, 77 as a starter, and had 146 receptions for for 1,356 yards.

NFL Immaculate Grid: Other players who appeared for the Browns and Colts

Next is Scott Fujita, a retired linebacker who played for the Browns, Saints, Kansas City Chiefs and Dallas Cowboys. The Chiefs drafted Fujita in the fifth round of the 2002 NFL Draft out of California.

The former multi-sport athlete had a long and fulfilling NFL career. He was a solid member of all the teams he played for and played a part in the Saints' first-ever Super Bowl win in Super Bowl XLIV.

He retired from the NFL on April 22, 2013. Fujita had a decent stat line of 767 combined tackles, 23.5 sacks, 11 forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and seven interceptions in 143 games. He signed a one-day deal with the New Orleans Saints to retire as a member of the franchise where he spent most of his professional career.

