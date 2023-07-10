Which players played for both Colts and Browns? NFL Immaculate Gridiron answers for July 10

The Colts and Browns have a super tight rivalry, and theirs is a highlight in the National Football League. The franchises have faced off 35 times (including four postseason games), with the Cleveland Browns winning 18 games and the Indianapolis Colts winning 17 games.

Ahead of a new edition of the NFL Immaculate Gridiron, let's look at a handful of players that appeared for both franchises.

MoreForYouCleveland @MoreForYou_CLE The #Browns have signed DE Isaac Rochell back to the 53 man roster. ( via AllisonKuch/TikTok) The #Browns have signed DE Isaac Rochell back to the 53 man roster. ( via AllisonKuch/TikTok) https://t.co/juuIVOKLy2

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Which NFL players have played for Colts and Browns?

Many notable players have played for the Colts and the Browns. They include, but aren't limited to, Isaac Rochell, Pierre Desir, Trent Richardson, Rodney McLeod, and Johnie Cooks. Let's briefly take a look at their NFL careers.

First is Isaac Rochell, a talented defensive end that played for four NFL teams, including the Colts and Browns. Rochell has a career stat line of 104 total tackles, 9.5 sacks, and one interception. He is currently a free agent ahead of the 2023 NFL season.

Next up is Pierre Desir, a stellar cornerback that appeared on the roster of seven NFL teams, notably the Colts and Browns. Desir was drafted in the fourth round of the 2014 NFL Draft and has enjoyed a journeyman career. The Lindenwood alum is currently a free agent. Desir has an NFL career stat line of 287 tackles, 46 pass deflections, and ten picks.

Another person that played for the Colts and Browns is running back Terry Richardson. Richardson was selected third overall by the Cleveland Browns in the 2012 NFL Draft. He was seen as the new Adrian Peterson. Unfortunately, his career wasn't as spectacular, and he was traded away from the Browns to the Indianapolis Colts during his second season. He currently appears for the Caudillos de Chihuahua of the Alliance of American Football.

NFL @NFL RODNEY MCLEOD PICKS IT OFF TO SEAL THE GAME FOR THE COLTS! RODNEY MCLEOD PICKS IT OFF TO SEAL THE GAME FOR THE COLTS! https://t.co/E47nL5l7tB

Next up is safety Rodney McLeod. McLeod has appeared for four NFL teams, including the Indianapolis Colts and Cleveland Browns. He is the first Super Bowl champ on our list and is still a vital member of the Browns.

Last but not least is the late great linebacker, Johnie Cooks. Cooks played in the NFL for ten years and appeared on three franchises, including the Indianapolis Colts and Cleveland Browns. Cooks was a member of the Super Bowl XXV-winning New York Giants. He sadly passed away on July 6, 2023, aged 64.

Recommended Video Top 5 players BANNED from the NBA for drug use!😱

Poll : 0 votes