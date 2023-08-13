Which players played for both Commanders and Titans? NFL Immaculate Grid answers for August 13

Two athletes who have previously played for the Tennessee Titans and Washington Commanders are featured in today's NFL Immaculate Grid. The requirement for individuals who want to finish the layout in its complete form must list players who played for both sides.

Thankfully, both of these teams have a rich past. There are several players who have played for both franchises.

Former AFL and NFL player Ken Houston played safety for 14 seasons. He was a member of the Houston Oilers (now Tennessee Titans) of the AFL from 1967 to 1969. Following the AFL-NFL merger, he continued to play for the team from 1970 to 1972. He then starred through 1980 with the Washington Redskins. He is considered by many as one of the best defensive backs ever.

After the Oilers selected Houston in the draft, he had a swift effect. He soon became one of the league's top safeties, mainly as a result of his exceptional instinct.

With five touchdown returns (four interceptions and one fumble) in 1971, Houston established a league mark. The record remained intact for 35 years.

After the 1973 season, Houston was traded to the Washington Redskins in return for five players.

It was a decision that altered Houston's professional trajectory and cemented his reputation as one of the finest defensive backs in NFL history. After signing with the Redskins, he was selected to seven consecutive Pro Bowls.

Before becoming the defensive backfield coach for the Houston Oilers, Ken Houston coached football at two separate high schools after hanging up his cleats in 1980. He was also the University of Houston's defensive backfield coach from 1986 to 1990.

Immaculate Grid August 13: Other Tennessee Titans and Washington Commanders players

Ron Saul, an offensive lineman, spent 12 seasons in the league with the Houston Oilers and the Washington Redskins. He participated in 142 regular-season contests.

Saul played six years for the Houston Oilers after being chosen by them as the 110th overall choice in the fifth round of the 1970 NFL Draft. Additionally, he played for the Washington Redskins for six years.

Ron Saul died in June 2021, at the age of 73.